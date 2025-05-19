I just advise using 25mm marley conduit which you can get from an electrical wholesaler.

Make sure you install a pull string too before backfilling it.

Tape off both ends of the duct so it doesnt fill with water or gravel.

Bends must be large diameter "sweeping" and note that bends not only go left/right but also up/down so you need to consider all bends.

The reason I say use a 25mm marley duct is because its much easier to pull the fiber microduct cable through than the skinny 20mm duct. If the bend is what the homeowner thinks is wide and sweeping, but is actually still too tight, then its quite hard to pull through successfully. 25mm diameter just gives it that extra space to move.

Bunnings also sell the duct too in their Delta? brand.

Ideal Electrical and JA Russell, possibly bunnings, will also have the wide sweeping bends in stock for the 25mm size.

Roadside End:

Have the duct exposed at the roadside end - the chorus tech will use their own parts to bring it into the pillar.

The end of the duct should be about 20-30cm deep and not buried. See picture on page 5 of the pdf I link to below - though its a copper pillar, you get the idea. Do not dig close to the pillar, stay within your property boundary so as to not damage any other cables that may come out of the pillar.



House End:

At the house end, the duct rises directly under the ETP box on the outside of the house.

Page 12 diagram 1.2

https://drive.google.com/file/d/13jXWDT0sudGAEyKAu6c8JUCHzSXUuMK7/view?usp=sharing