Morning folks
Chorus have come and disconnected our fibre fully to the roadside pillar to allow for external civil works. I would like to lay a new conduit from the pillar to the new ETP location when the ground is dug up and prior to sub-base being laid. What's the best spec conduit for the cable? Anyone got any links to the correct laying methodology including how the conduit 'terminates' at the location for the ETP and roadside pillar?
I've got some time, demo is not starting until 1st week in June and concrete is not being laid until July/August but ideally I would like to get the conduit sorted early so I can flick back on fibre rather than stay on wireless for most of the works duration as the kids are already hating the idea of the 'slowness'!
Many thanks,
Chris