ForumsNew Zealand BroadbandChorus 'approved' conduit for laying under driveways - suggestions?
#319660 19-May-2025 09:59
Morning folks

 

Chorus have come and disconnected our fibre fully to the roadside pillar to allow for external civil works.  I would like to lay a new conduit from the pillar to the new ETP location when the ground is dug up and prior to sub-base being laid.  What's the best spec conduit for the cable?  Anyone got any links to the correct laying methodology including how the conduit 'terminates' at the location for the ETP and roadside pillar?

 

I've got some time, demo is not starting until 1st week in June and concrete is not being laid until July/August but ideally I would like to get the conduit sorted early so I can flick back on fibre rather than stay on wireless for most of the works duration as the kids are already hating the idea of the 'slowness'!

 

Many thanks,

 

Chris

  #3374597 19-May-2025 10:06
Morning Chris!

You can purchase 20mm green lead-in pipe directly from an electrical wholesaler.
Making sure it comes with (or you also get) a draw-tape for our installer to use when re-connecting.

 


For some info on the what/how, there are some trenching guidelines here
https://www.chorus.co.nz/help/trenching-guidelines



  #3374601 19-May-2025 10:29
Also, if you have any bends make sure you use SWEEP curves, 

 

the Techs will be seriously unimpressed and may refuse to pull/blow the fibre/cable/microduct through any tight 90 degree bends  + it could likely damage/break the fibre....

  #3374602 19-May-2025 10:32
  #3374603 19-May-2025 10:33
wellygary:

 

Also, if you have any bends make sure you use SWEEP curves, 

 

the Techs will be seriously unimpressed and may refuse to pull/blow the fibre/cable/microduct through any tight 90 degree bends  + it could likely damage/break the fibre....

 

 

Thanks.  yes I'm lucky that its a 'straight' line from the roadside to the corner of the house the ETP will be reinstalled at so any bends will be long radius anyway.

  #3374625 19-May-2025 13:03
BMarquis:

 

Morning Chris!

You can purchase 20mm green lead-in pipe directly from an electrical wholesaler.
Making sure it comes with (or you also get) a draw-tape for our installer to use when re-connecting.

 


For some info on the what/how, there are some trenching guidelines here
https://www.chorus.co.nz/help/trenching-guidelines

 

The UCG tech that came this morning suggested that I run 25mm sized conduit instead of 20mm, is there any advantage to that?  Its going to be all brand new and under the ground so easy as if it makes sense.

  #3374628 19-May-2025 13:19
Benoire:

 

The UCG tech that came this morning suggested that I run 25mm sized conduit instead of 20mm, is there any advantage to that?  Its going to be all brand new and under the ground so easy as if it makes sense.

 



I wouldn’t have thought it would make much difference - I'm assuming this is a single dwelling residential situation.
To be fair, UCG has infinitely more experience utilising those ducts than I do, so they might have a specific reason for suggesting 25mm.

 

 

  #3374629 19-May-2025 13:33
Benoire:

 

The UCG tech that came this morning suggested that I run 25mm sized conduit instead of 20mm, is there any advantage to that?  Its going to be all brand new and under the ground so easy as if it makes sense.

 

 

Because Chorus 20mm duct is based on the internal dimension, whereas regular electrical conduit is measured by the Outside Dimension,,

 

25mm outside is roughly 20mm inside

 

"If your development has individual connections from the boundary to each premises, then you will need to lay a 20mm (minimum internal diameter) green lead-in pipe from the access point on the boundary to each dwelling prior to getting pre-built fibre or a connected service via your internet service provider. Our guide to lead-ins and trenching outlines what you need to do."

 

https://www.chorus.co.nz/property-development/getting-fibre/design-and-build

 
 
 
 

  #3374630 19-May-2025 13:36
I'd assumed 20mm inside diameter (I'm a civil engineer so most of what we do water wise is based in ID not OD for example) - I just wondered if there was any value in 25mm ID if such a conduit is available.

  #3374672 19-May-2025 16:57
Thanks folks appreciate the guidance.  Is there, or does anyone have any videos, showing how close to take the lead-in conduit to the NTP?  The chorus site shows the lead-in popping up underneath the NTP but I suspect that is not an accurate depiction of how connections actually work... e.g. how close should you get to the NTP when digging the trench to lay the pipe?

 

ta

 

Chris

  #3381880 8-Jun-2025 23:43
I just advise using 25mm marley conduit which you can get from an electrical wholesaler. 
Make sure you install a pull string too before backfilling it. 
Tape off both ends of the duct so it doesnt fill with water or gravel. 

 

Bends must be large diameter "sweeping" and note that bends not only go left/right but also up/down so you need to consider all bends. 

 

The reason I say use a 25mm marley duct is because its much easier to pull the fiber microduct cable through than the skinny 20mm duct. If the bend is what the homeowner thinks is wide and sweeping, but is actually still too tight, then its quite hard to pull through successfully. 25mm diameter just gives it that extra space to move. 
Bunnings also sell the duct too in their Delta? brand. 
Ideal Electrical and JA Russell, possibly bunnings, will also have the wide sweeping bends in stock for the 25mm size. 

 

Roadside End: 
Have the duct exposed at the roadside end - the chorus tech will use their own parts to bring it into the pillar. 
The end of the duct should be about 20-30cm deep and not buried. See picture on page 5 of the pdf I link to below - though its a copper pillar, you get the idea. Do not dig close to the pillar, stay within your property boundary so as to not damage any other cables that may come out of the pillar. 

House End:
At the house end, the duct rises directly under the ETP box on the outside of the house. 
Page 12 diagram 1.2

 

https://drive.google.com/file/d/13jXWDT0sudGAEyKAu6c8JUCHzSXUuMK7/view?usp=sharing 

 

 

 

 




Ray Taylor

There is no place like localhost

Spreadsheet for Comparing Electricity Plans Here

  #3384932 16-Jun-2025 21:34
Thank you Ray!

 

Just asked the builder to get the duct now that the concrete has been removed and they've got the mini digger still on site.. will make it easier to dig the trench and get it installed so I can get fibre reconnected as 4g wireless broadband sucks for WFH with kids that game or stream... Its a great back up and I'm grateful for the service existing but I want off it as soon as I can!

 

Appreciate the help in this thread folks!

 

Chris

