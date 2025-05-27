I started a Wireless broadband to fibre migration with 2degrees for a Parent. Without logging in, I completed the fibre order and put the wrong address (by 1). I did add the current account number when it asked if we were a customer.

Yesterday it took effect and I couldn't get it to work, and then later found the address problem.

So today, rang up and got a reconnect on the correct address. But as part of reconnecting, the the wrong address internet has been cut off.

We've spent a bit of time with the wrong addresses ISP to get that reconnected (Spark), and hopefully will all be solved by this afternoon.

Just curious as to how I could essentially get a neighbors property disconnected like that. If I sign up at "insert random address here" then cancel it the next day, it seems they get disconnected. With no verification required.

I fully accept I screwed up here by entering the wrong address, and maybe it's a real edge case. But it seems like it shouldn't be something I can do.