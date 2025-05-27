Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Weird Scenario - disconnected a neighbours internet (fibre)
I started a Wireless broadband to fibre migration with 2degrees for a Parent.  Without logging in, I completed the fibre order and put the wrong address (by 1).  I did add the current account number when it asked if we were a customer.

 

Yesterday it took effect and I couldn't get it to work, and then later found the address problem.

 

So today, rang up and got a reconnect on the correct address.  But as part of reconnecting, the the wrong address internet has been cut off.

 

We've spent a bit of time with the wrong addresses ISP to get that reconnected (Spark), and hopefully will all be solved by this afternoon.

 

Just curious as to how I could essentially get a neighbors property disconnected like that.  If I sign up at "insert random address here"  then cancel it  the next day, it seems they get disconnected.   With no verification required.  

 

I fully accept I screwed up here by entering the wrong address, and maybe it's a real edge case.  But it seems like it shouldn't be something I can do.




They used to have provider + account number validation, but I think people found this too hard - so, they scrapped it.

 

I can see provider being an issue with the number of white labelled services these days but surely the account number or even a phone number linked to the account is not too onerous, perhaps even the name, I'd have thought.

 
 
 
 

If only there was a way to uniquely identify an ONT... /s




