Mercury Engery - Fibre Internet - User Credentials / Troubling Conversation with Tech Support.
BuckoNZ

135 posts

Master Geek


#319743 28-May-2025 11:09
My elderly father moved into a new place this Friday. We decided to sign him up with Mercury Energy for everything - electric, gas, mobile phone and fibre internet. All services are supposed to be ready for 30th May.

 

While he has received his new card SIM for his mobile phone, we have not received his credentials for the internet connection. So I called technical support.

I was initially told, that the router will come preconfigured. I pointed out that we are not renting a router off Mercury (should be clear from the account profile), we have our own.  We we were asked to provide make/model of router - TP Link Archer BE230.  On advising them of this they said "TP Link have their own user name - it will be somewhere on the box".

I then tried to point out that I wasn't after the username and password to physically log into the router, I am after the information needed to configure the router, to specifically work with the Mercury network. That Mercury need to provide me with at least their own username and password and possibility some other settings which made be specific to their fibre network. It was like the guy didn't understand what I way saying.

After going around and around, it was eventually left at "if your router doesn't work on Friday, give us a call in Tech Support and we will help you as much as we can - however you are likely going to have to call TP Link support."

 

What am I missing here?
Anyone else on Mercury for internet?
How did you get your credentials?

lxsw20
3517 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3377576 28-May-2025 11:11
You don't use credentials.

 

 

 

Settings are on their website: https://ask.mercury.co.nz/app/answers/detail/a_id/85/~/configuring-your-router-settings

 

 

 

DHCP with Dynamic IP: enabled
VLAN ID: 10

 
 
 
 

BuckoNZ

135 posts

Master Geek


  #3377577 28-May-2025 11:12
It states the following:
"PPP Username: username@kinect.co.nz (Where username is replaced with your chosen username)".

So, where do I get the USERNAME from?

lxsw20
3517 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3377578 28-May-2025 11:15
Under ADSL and VDSL it does, but you've said you're using Fibre



wellygary
8224 posts

Uber Geek


  #3377579 28-May-2025 11:17
A number of the Fibre providers don't need name password authentication, - they know the end point you are connecting from, 

 

Mercury's website has settings for a number of other modems,  and I would suspect they will be what you need to set up your TP-link device, 

 

https://ask.mercury.co.nz/app/answers/detail/a_id/85/related/1

 

Fibre Settings
DHCP with Dynamic IP: enabled
NAT: enabled
VLAN ID: 10

 

 

Linux
11238 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3377581 28-May-2025 11:20
Port authentication not user name / password

BuckoNZ

135 posts

Master Geek


  #3377630 28-May-2025 11:24
Ok... thanks all... looks like a username isn't required.

 

Not sure why Mercury mentions it in the ADSL/VDSL settings in the guide, if they are not required - to my knowledge they have only ever offered fibre.

Roll on Friday!

