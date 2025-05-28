My elderly father moved into a new place this Friday. We decided to sign him up with Mercury Energy for everything - electric, gas, mobile phone and fibre internet. All services are supposed to be ready for 30th May.

While he has received his new card SIM for his mobile phone, we have not received his credentials for the internet connection. So I called technical support.



I was initially told, that the router will come preconfigured. I pointed out that we are not renting a router off Mercury (should be clear from the account profile), we have our own. We we were asked to provide make/model of router - TP Link Archer BE230. On advising them of this they said "TP Link have their own user name - it will be somewhere on the box".



I then tried to point out that I wasn't after the username and password to physically log into the router, I am after the information needed to configure the router, to specifically work with the Mercury network. That Mercury need to provide me with at least their own username and password and possibility some other settings which made be specific to their fibre network. It was like the guy didn't understand what I way saying.



After going around and around, it was eventually left at "if your router doesn't work on Friday, give us a call in Tech Support and we will help you as much as we can - however you are likely going to have to call TP Link support."

What am I missing here?

Anyone else on Mercury for internet?

How did you get your credentials?