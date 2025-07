As per https://company.chorus.co.nz/media/releases/fibre-for-95-of-kiwis-chorus-proposal-endorsed-as-national-priority - does anyone have an educated guess on when we might see the plans for areas this extension will roll out to? I'm imagining our area still won't be covered but I'm in the process of planning a 2-3km link from one our hills across the harbour so would like to save the expense and time of putting that in if we have a chance of hooking up directly.