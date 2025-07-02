Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Enable Outage - CHCH
thewabbit

#320060 2-Jul-2025 10:04
This hasn't effected me - yet - but numerous friends and colleagues have been hit by an issue with an Enable migration!

 

According to Enable, there is no 'wide spread' outage, but based on what i've heard from people that may be underselling the problem....
https://www.enable.net.nz/about-enable/our-network/network-outages

 

 

 

They're apparently going through some hardware changes and aren't sure whats going on.... (according to a friends who's been in contact with them and his ISP and hasn't had connection since Saturday)

 


https://www.enable.net.nz/about-enable/our-network/future-proofing-our-network

 

https://www.reddit.com/r/chch/comments/1lnybwz/internet_down/?sort=new

 

 

Goosey
  #3388949 2-Jul-2025 10:27
Enable are playing silly buggers.

 

There’s been issues for the last 2 months, I put my money on it’s the planned fibre speed increases…

 

suburbs around Chch have had many issues across all isps.

 


local Facebook group pages go nuts every week lately.



darkasdes2
  #3388950 2-Jul-2025 10:34
No issues on 2 Degrees  here in Burnside

Oblivian
  #3388971 2-Jul-2025 10:52
North Canterbury community groups lit up over the weekend.

 

Planned outages for ~10pm seemingly starting that morning and being out most the day/weekend.

 

Grind my teeth when people go 'is anyone elses wifi down'. Errr no. Unless you're on a WISP, your wifi is working fine. But the bit before that getting you online is a different story.

