I've used that set.

The mouse took a bit of getting used to, but it is now my preferred mouse.

The keyboard also took a bit of getting used to (mainly around the B,N,M keys and the 'split' in the keyboard). It is like a laptop keyboard (maybe even less travel). I got used to it, and it was quite comfortable to type on once used to it. The seperate number pad annoyed me, it would always have moved when I went to use it (why couldn't they just attach it to the keyboard??)

I do not use that KB anymore, it crapped out, twice. Certain keys stopped going, or I was getting phantom presses (like shift or CTRL locked down). It was a work supplied one, for trial, and I did not recommend it. the first time it crapped out, they replaced it, the second, I just chucked it out (both times they stopped, they stopped with the same issues). Like the mouse though.