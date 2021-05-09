mdingemanse:

Hello,
I recently bought my b550i motherboard together with 5600x and 16gb of corsair pro argb ram.
Swapped my old cpu/mb/mem combo for the new one, used q-flash+ succesfully and booted my pc.
Installed windows and played some games.
But then after a few times of computing and rebooting my pc would not want to boot anymore even in bios.
All mb leds were off and with trying to boot the cpu fan starts slow then ramps up and continues spinning fast. Totally no response from the pc.
The q-flash-+ didnt function either so rma'd the board.
Got a new board and tried to use q-flash-+ again and got the system running again.
So after working with the pc, playing some games and regular pc-work and a few reboots my pc wouldn't want to boot again!!!!
So after a 3rd time to get the pc working again fail to boot!!
This seems like a pattern: pc works for a while (few days, few reboots) after getting a q-flash-+ and then fails to reboot. all mb leds are off and only cpu+sys-fan spinning. The cpu fan ramps up.
I know after flashing the bios again the above will probably happen again, so, there must be something off with my system.
Some info: the motherboard-io-shroud is stuck against the pc-case (raijintek ophion) and i can see it doesnt fit that well-->means i can't use all 4 screws on the motherboard.
So i'm desperate right now to find some answers. My old cpu/mb/mem combo works flawlessly!!!
Specs:
sharkoon 500W sfx powersupply
ryzen 5 5600X (old cpu = i7-4790)
corsair vengeance pro argb 16gb (old = 8gig)
500GB ssd
aorus pro ax b550i (old = H81-i)
raijintek ophion (non-evo!)