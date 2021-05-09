mdingemanse:



Yours is the only posting on the entire interweb about this topic!

I know, because I've spent ages looking, and I've had what looks like a very similar problem.



In July 2019 I got a B450 Aorus Elite motherboard to upgrade my system. After a while it kept failing to boot.

I guessed it was the PSU - which had worked fine on the old mb. So I got a heavy-duty coolermaster.



But no, still had intermittent problems. Once it had booted, it ran fine.



As a test, I briefly shorted the PS_ON line on the mb big connector to GND. Booted up! Every time.



My guess is that the pulldown resistor on the mb is not small enough (low-enough value) or the driver on the mb is a bit feeble.

That means that the mb can't bring the PS_ON line low enough to trigger the PSU into action. On my mb, the power switch goes to the mb, not directly to the PS_ON line, so working the switch didn't help.



My permanent(ish) fix/bodge? Get a 4.7k resistor and push it into the PSU main connector (ATX connector in the mb booklet) between PS_ON and GND. If you push it down hard, it will connect to the pins inside the shroud. Wiggle if it doesn't work...

On my mb, PS_ON is pin 16, which is 4 pins from one end. The GND connection is either side (pins 15 and 17).

If you are lucky, your PSU will have a green wire which is the PS_ON wire. That has to be low (at or near GND) for the PSU to start up.



To explain: as I'm sure you know, if an ATX PSU is plugged into the mains and the switch ON THE PSU is on, it will supply +5V standby power (5VSBY pin 9 on mine) to the motherboard (which is why I always turn off at the mains, but that's another story). There should be a pullup resistor of (I think) of 10k from 5VSBY to PS_ON. This is briefly pulled low by the mb before booting to start the PSU up.



Hope that helps. It's worked for me for the last two years. Keep us posted on progress.





