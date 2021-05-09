Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsDesktop computingAorus pro ax b550i boot problems
mdingemanse

23 posts

Geek


#284679 9-May-2021 23:57
Hello,

 

 

 

I recently bought my b550i motherboard together with 5600x and 16gb of corsair pro argb ram.

 

Swapped my old cpu/mb/mem combo for the new one, used q-flash+ succesfully and booted my pc.

 

Installed windows and played some games.

 

But then after a few times of computing and rebooting my pc would not want to boot anymore even in bios.

 

All mb leds were off and with trying to boot the cpu fan starts slow then ramps up and continues spinning fast. Totally no response from the pc.

 

The q-flash-+ didnt function either so rma'd the board.

 

 

 

Got a new board and tried to use q-flash-+ again and got the system running again.

 

So after working with the pc, playing some games and regular pc-work and a few reboots my pc wouldn't want to boot again!!!!

 

So after a 3rd time to get the pc working again fail to boot!!

 

 

 

This seems like a pattern: pc works for a while (few days, few reboots) after getting a q-flash-+ and then fails to reboot. all mb leds are off and only cpu+sys-fan spinning. The cpu fan ramps up.

 

I know after flashing the bios again the above will probably happen again, so, there must be something off with my system.

 

 

 

Some info: the motherboard-io-shroud is stuck against the pc-case (raijintek ophion) and i can see it doesnt fit that well-->means i can't use all 4 screws on the motherboard.

 

 

 

So i'm desperate right now to find some answers. My old cpu/mb/mem combo works flawlessly!!!

 

Specs:

 

sharkoon 500W sfx powersupply

 

ryzen 5 5600X (old cpu = i7-4790)

 

corsair vengeance pro argb 16gb (old = 8gig)

 

500GB ssd

 

aorus pro ax b550i (old = H81-i)

 

raijintek ophion (non-evo!)

 1 | 2 | 3
timmmay
18589 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2704219 10-May-2021 06:06
Try asking the place you got the board. I had a very similar board not work in a different way, turned out to be the power supply was faulty, PBTech repairs worked it out.

mdingemanse

23 posts

Geek


  #2704221 10-May-2021 06:12
Thanks timmmay, i will look into it.

 

Although the power supply was working just fine with my old parts...

Jase2985
11652 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2704224 10-May-2021 06:44
mdingemanse:

 

Thanks timmmay, i will look into it.

 

Although the power supply was working just fine with my old parts...

 

 

doesnt mean its still working fine though. PSU issues can me notoriously hard to diagnose. I had one where everything worked fine until i tried to access a NVME drive. it would then power cycle. I could stress test it for days with no issues at all. Thought it was the motherboard but turn out to be the PSU

 

if you have a spare PSU try testing with that.



timmmay
18589 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2704226 10-May-2021 06:57
I'm not saying it's the PSU, but I'm not saying it's not that. I'm just saying talk to the vendor, and sometimes the cause isn't what you expect. It might be worth trying another PSU if you have one available, or even buying another if the one you have is old and you can afford it. 

mdingemanse

23 posts

Geek


  #2704246 10-May-2021 08:26
Thx again.
Tried different psu which i know works but to no avail.
Only thing motherboard does is sending power apparantly only to the fans. Or so it seems.
Even q flash plus is not working anymore (which it did last time) because the leds on the mb should be active.
Try tomorrow at a pc repair shop

Tzoi
404 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2705285 10-May-2021 10:53
Can you post some pictures of the machine to see if its something visual we can see?

 

Maybe try running it outside the case.

 

Also maybe try changing the PCI-e lanes in the bios to run at gen 3 instead of gen 4 as there can be issues with gpu risers and gen 4 pci-e

frankv
5117 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2705430 10-May-2021 12:14
mdingemanse:

 

Although the power supply was working just fine with my old parts...

 

 

Maybe your new parts put more load on the PSU than the old ones?

 

 



ajbw
69 posts

Master Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2705475 10-May-2021 13:08
Yours is the only posting on the entire interweb about this topic!
I know, because I've spent ages looking, and I've had what looks like a very similar problem.

In July 2019 I got a B450 Aorus Elite motherboard to upgrade my system. After a while it kept failing to boot.
I guessed it was the PSU - which had worked fine on the old mb. So I got a heavy-duty coolermaster.

But no, still had intermittent problems. Once it had booted, it ran fine.

As a test, I briefly shorted the PS_ON line on the mb big connector to GND. Booted up! Every time.

My guess is that the pulldown resistor on the mb is not small enough (low-enough value) or the driver on the mb is a bit feeble.
That means that the mb can't bring the PS_ON line low enough to trigger the PSU into action. On my mb, the power switch goes to the mb, not directly to the PS_ON line, so working the switch didn't help.

My permanent(ish) fix/bodge? Get a 4.7k resistor and push it into the PSU main connector (ATX connector in the mb booklet) between PS_ON and GND. If you push it down hard, it will connect to the pins inside the shroud. Wiggle if it doesn't work...
On my mb, PS_ON is pin 16, which is 4 pins from one end. The GND connection is either side (pins 15 and 17).
If you are lucky, your PSU will have a green wire which is the PS_ON wire. That has to be low (at or near GND) for the PSU to start up.

To explain: as I'm sure you know, if an ATX PSU is plugged into the mains and the switch ON THE PSU is on, it will supply +5V standby power (5VSBY pin 9 on mine) to the motherboard (which is why I always turn off at the mains, but that's another story). There should be a pullup resistor of (I think) of 10k from 5VSBY to PS_ON. This is briefly pulled low by the mb before booting to start the PSU up.

Hope that helps. It's worked for me for the last two years. Keep us posted on progress.

Tzoi
404 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2705536 10-May-2021 15:14
Tzoi:

 

Can you post some pictures of the machine to see if its something visual we can see?

 

Maybe try running it outside the case.

 

Also maybe try changing the PCI-e lanes in the bios to run at gen 3 instead of gen 4 as there can be issues with gpu risers and gen 4 pci-e

 

 

Though the pci-riser point is only relevant if you have a gpu that runs using pci-4 (Radeon 5000 or 6000 series, RTX 3000 series)

 

There's a PROBLEM with Riser Cables | Hardware Canucks

mdingemanse

23 posts

Geek


  #2705732 10-May-2021 18:51
I'll post some pictures this afternoon.

 

Funny thing is when the pc did work (in the beginning), within bios i upgraded bios version to F13g then tried to undervolt the 5600X (i did not force-change the voltage only settings that i would allow to undervolt).

 

So booted in windows then tried to use auto overclock in ryzen master, which found some higher clockspeeds, was stable and did some cpu-z benches. Working fine.

 

Then i booted but nothing. No led lights. Same fast spinning sys-fan.

 

So i thought after a while that maybe the cpu is unstable? Because in windows the cpu wont go below 3.85ghz. Never.

 

 

 

Anyway after that i rma'd the board and with the new board i got the same happenings: pc works for a while after q-flash-plus and then fails to boot.

 

There was a post from gigabyte esupport that mentions to remove the bios-battery but thats behind the shroud. Dont want to remove that because this has to work out of the box.

 

 

 

To me it looks like either got a bricked MB again or cpu is unstable or both.

 

 

 

Anyway keep you guys posted.

mdingemanse

23 posts

Geek


  #2705777 10-May-2021 21:27
mdingemanse:

 

Hello,

 

 

 

I recently bought my b550i motherboard together with 5600x and 16gb of corsair pro argb ram.

 

Swapped my old cpu/mb/mem combo for the new one, used q-flash+ succesfully and booted my pc.

 

Installed windows and played some games.

 

But then after a few times of computing and rebooting my pc would not want to boot anymore even in bios.

 

All mb leds were off and with trying to boot the cpu fan starts slow then ramps up and continues spinning fast. Totally no response from the pc.

 

The q-flash-+ didnt function either so rma'd the board.

 

 

 

Got a new board and tried to use q-flash-+ again and got the system running again.

 

So after working with the pc, playing some games and regular pc-work and a few reboots my pc wouldn't want to boot again!!!!

 

So after a 3rd time to get the pc working again fail to boot!!

 

 

 

This seems like a pattern: pc works for a while (few days, few reboots) after getting a q-flash-+ and then fails to reboot. all mb leds are off and only cpu+sys-fan spinning. The cpu fan ramps up.

 

I know after flashing the bios again the above will probably happen again, so, there must be something off with my system.

 

 

 

Some info: the motherboard-io-shroud is stuck against the pc-case (raijintek ophion) and i can see it doesnt fit that well-->means i can't use all 4 screws on the motherboard.

 

 

 

So i'm desperate right now to find some answers. My old cpu/mb/mem combo works flawlessly!!!

 

Specs:

 

sharkoon 500W sfx powersupply

 

ryzen 5 5600X (old cpu = i7-4790)

 

corsair vengeance pro argb 16gb (old = 8gig)

 

500GB ssd

 

aorus pro ax b550i (old = H81-i)

 

raijintek ophion (non-evo!)

 

Nvidia gtx1070 dual 8gb oc (white Asus)

 

mdingemanse

23 posts

Geek


  #2705778 10-May-2021 21:28
Forgot to mention my vidcard: see post above (gtx1070)

mdingemanse

23 posts

Geek


  #2705803 11-May-2021 00:50
Found a new bios version for the b550i: F13i.
Flashed this bios with only psu (24+4) and cpu attached.
Flash succesfull, mb led lights active.
Now my systems boots again!!
First tried with 1 stick of ram, then the second, all fine!

So now i'm curious how many reboot cycles the system can run.
https://cdn.geekzone.co.nz/imagessubs/cd410779b9b106c013637e542d2a7904.jpg

mdingemanse

23 posts

Geek


  #2705806 11-May-2021 05:14
And after 3 reboots the pc fails to boot and leds are off.

Dial111
939 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2705811 11-May-2021 07:04
Try removing the cmos battery to reset the mobo. Also, I know you've tried but this sounds like a faulty PSU, have you got yet another you could try.

Next time it doesn't boot unplug all PSU cables except for 24 pin and mains then try jump starting the PSU with a paper clip.

