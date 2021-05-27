I have recently ordered a new All-In-One Desktop PC from Dell NZ. I am giving my old computer set up to my son.

I have an 8Tb Seagate Iron Wolf drive in my old kit, and I want to swap it out for a 1Tb drive. I then would like to use my 8Tb drive as an external drive to stream movies etc from my new computer.

I have been looking at the Startech 3.5" External Hard Drive Enclosure to house my Iron Wolf drive.

Has anyone used, or know of someone who has used one. Any good, reliability etc. Or are there any better options available. Thanks.