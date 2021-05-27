Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsDesktop computingStartech 3.5" External Hard Drive Enclosures
Movieman

640 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

#285945 27-May-2021 12:48
Send private message

I have recently ordered a new All-In-One Desktop PC from Dell NZ. I am giving my old computer set up to my son.

 

I have an 8Tb Seagate Iron Wolf drive in my old kit, and I want to swap it out for a 1Tb drive. I then would like to use my 8Tb drive as an external drive to stream movies etc from my new computer.

 

I have been looking at the Startech 3.5" External Hard Drive Enclosure to house my Iron Wolf drive.

 

Has anyone used, or know of someone who has used one. Any good, reliability etc. Or are there any better options available. Thanks.

 

 




MAN CAVE: 2019 Panasonic GZ1000 65" OLED TV - Panasonic DP-UB 820 4K Blu-ray Player - Yamaha Aventage RX-A1080 Receiver - Dolby Atmos / DTS:X 5.1.2 Surround Speaker System - Apple TV 4K (6th Gen) - LIVING ROOM: 2017 Sony X9300E 65" LCD TV - Apple TV 4K (5th Gen) - Sky TV (With Sport) - TECH: iPad Pro (2017) - iPhone 8 Plus - Apple Watch SE - Air Pods 2 - Airpods Max - SKY Speedy WiFi)

Create new topic
Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: NordVPN allows you to securely access the Internet, encrypt your connection and keep your browsing history private.
Yoban
385 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2713806 27-May-2021 13:55
Send private message

I have not used the startech brand, but have been very happy with the Orico equivalent https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/ENCORC2010/Orico-Dual-Bay-25--35-SATA-to-USB-30-External-Hard

 

Have put SSD and spinning disks in it and the one button disk to disk cloning is nice feature.

Lias
4841 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2713822 27-May-2021 14:49
Send private message

Only issue I ever had with a Startech dock was some years ago, which was that it used a particular JMicron chip that wouldn't report SMART data, but that was more to do with JMicron than Startech.

 

I've had a couple of the cheaper PB Tech docks fail in the past (which look very much like the Orico ones but I can't swear they were), current one is a Vantec Nexstar which has been solid. 

 

 




I'm a geek, a gamer, a dad and an IT Professional. I have a full rack home lab, size 15 feet, an epic beard and Asperger's. I'm a bit of a Cypherpunk, who believes information wants to be free and the Net interprets censorship as damage and routes around it.

tripper1000
1456 posts

Uber Geek


  #2713908 27-May-2021 15:49
Send private message

I'v done similar. But killed two birds with one stone. Bought a prebuilt drive and swapped the drives between the case and computer.

 

Didn't bother with anything flash, just looked at what prebuilt drives were available at PB tech, then checked on youtube 1) how to dissassemble it, and 2) that it really was a SATA drive inside the case (some external drives have USB ports solder right onto the drive, so you can not instal them inside a computer).

 

Yes, the new HDD won't be the fastest drive on the planet, but that won't be your problem, and if it is a data drive to go with a SSD, it will barely be noticeable.



Movieman

640 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

  #2713998 27-May-2021 16:50
Send private message

Thanks for the replies guys.

 

The new computer has a 256Gb SSD and a 1Tb drive for storage. I would have swapped the 1Tb for the 8Tb but don't want to mess with the all-in-one, that could blow my warranty.

 

I have looked at the Orico and Vantec, but I think I will settle for the Startech.




MAN CAVE: 2019 Panasonic GZ1000 65" OLED TV - Panasonic DP-UB 820 4K Blu-ray Player - Yamaha Aventage RX-A1080 Receiver - Dolby Atmos / DTS:X 5.1.2 Surround Speaker System - Apple TV 4K (6th Gen) - LIVING ROOM: 2017 Sony X9300E 65" LCD TV - Apple TV 4K (5th Gen) - Sky TV (With Sport) - TECH: iPad Pro (2017) - iPhone 8 Plus - Apple Watch SE - Air Pods 2 - Airpods Max - SKY Speedy WiFi)

Movieman

640 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

  #2720099 7-Jun-2021 10:41
Send private message

I bought the Startech 3.5" hard drive enclosure and installed my 8Tb Seagate IronWolf hard drive in it.

 

I had a few problems with the drive going to "sleep" too often, which was a bit of a pain. Fixed it with a simple little free program called Keep Alive HD




MAN CAVE: 2019 Panasonic GZ1000 65" OLED TV - Panasonic DP-UB 820 4K Blu-ray Player - Yamaha Aventage RX-A1080 Receiver - Dolby Atmos / DTS:X 5.1.2 Surround Speaker System - Apple TV 4K (6th Gen) - LIVING ROOM: 2017 Sony X9300E 65" LCD TV - Apple TV 4K (5th Gen) - Sky TV (With Sport) - TECH: iPad Pro (2017) - iPhone 8 Plus - Apple Watch SE - Air Pods 2 - Airpods Max - SKY Speedy WiFi)

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Philips Hue Starter Kit Review
Posted 4-Jun-2022 11:10

Sony Expands Its Wireless Speaker X-series Range
Posted 4-Jun-2022 10:25

Microsoft Updates Surface Laptop Go With 11th Gen Intel CPUs
Posted 2-Jun-2022 07:12

MSI Workstations, Business Laptops Exclusively Available From Ingram Micro New Zealand
Posted 31-May-2022 17:21

Seagate Serves Edge Security Applications With New Skyhawk AI Video-optimised Drive
Posted 31-May-2022 17:20

Dyson Gives Glimpse of Secret Robot Prototype
Posted 31-May-2022 17:15

Hisense Launches in New Zealand, With TVs and Home Appliances
Posted 31-May-2022 17:10

Logitech Introduces the Lift Vertical Ergonomic Mouse
Posted 31-May-2022 17:09

Research Indicates One Million More New Zealand Workers Will Require Digital Skills Training
Posted 31-May-2022 17:08

SAP and New Zealand Rugby in Global Partnership
Posted 27-May-2022 08:43

Chorus and Nokia Demonstrate Their First Trial of 25G PON Broadband
Posted 27-May-2022 08:10

Sony Introduces the WH-1000XM5 Noise-cancelling Headphones
Posted 13-May-2022 17:18

HP Omen 16 Review
Posted 12-May-2022 17:56

Synology Launches RT6600ax Wi-Fi 6 Router and Releases Major Update for SRM Operating System
Posted 12-May-2022 17:50

Samsung Unveils Its 2022 Neo QLED and Lifestyle Tvs
Posted 12-May-2022 17:41








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 