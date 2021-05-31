Over the last 3-4 days I get Google popping up regularly for reauthorization to my Outlook. If I go thru the hoops it'll work fine for a while then pop back up within a few hours. Ive worked out if I close outlook and reopen it then it doesnt need it. Its a little strange.

Im using a legacy version of Google Suite setup in Outlook via imap. Ive reset my 2fa, setup multiple new app passwords but nothing seems to work long term.

Anyone else having similar issues?

For now I'll just ignore it and keep going but long term its bound to get very very annoying.