Synology DSM 7 - have you updated?
jonathan18

6102 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

#288517 6-Jul-2021 06:15
So I understand DSM 7 was released last week, but I’ve been unable to work out why the upgrade isn’t currently available for my model (just a 220+). 7 is greyed out as an option at https://www.synology.com/en-global/support/download/DS220+#system .

 

I’m not impressed with either of the two main photo apps available with the current OS, so I’m keen on giving the new combined app a go, hence the interest in updating.

 

Have other Synology owners updated, especially anyone using the more recent entry-level models?

 

 

 

 

 1 | 2
Jiriteach
728 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2739417 6-Jul-2021 06:22
Website is showing that if is? Select you exisiting version of 6.x and then the next drop will show 7.x.
I’ve updated and no problems. I’ve been in the beta for a while.

It’s a welcomed update since it simplifies the UI. Things were starting to get overly complicated for no reason and slow.

jonathan18

6102 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2739421 6-Jul-2021 07:19
Thanks for confirming; it must have just been the device and/or browser I was checking on, as that still has the same problem, but trying on this device shows is as available.

 

I had also tried via the NAS's own interface and it said no update was available - I'm assuming, then, that it needs to be done manually to manage the various patches in the right order?

 

 

rp1790
601 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2739425 6-Jul-2021 07:57
I'm not updating until Python/SabNZBD are supported. Those are critical apps for me.



freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
74018 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2739431 6-Jul-2021 08:16
The download page shows the download button for DSM 7 for me.

 

I have been using DSM 7.0 for a while and installed the RTM version a couple of weeks ago and just a couple of days ago was offered another update.

 

The new account security options are cool - using Windows Hello to login via fingerprint or facial recognition instead of using a password is quicker. Also the hybrid storage is cool.

 

I have been using my DS220+ for image backups of four PCs at home, plus a backup of my OneDrive. All this is then uploaded to BackBlaze B2 (using B2 new AWS S3 compatible API).




Jiriteach
728 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2739432 6-Jul-2021 08:18
jonathan18:

 

Thanks for confirming; it must have just been the device and/or browser I was checking on, as that still has the same problem, but trying on this device shows is as available.

 

I had also tried via the NAS's own interface and it said no update was available - I'm assuming, then, that it needs to be done manually to manage the various patches in the right order?

 

 

Yup - its a manual upgrade since its a major release.

josephhinvest
1470 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #2739644 6-Jul-2021 12:05
I haven’t yet on my 920+, Plex server is my main use, I’m just waiting a week or two to see that everything is ok.

dafman
3746 posts

Uber Geek
Inactive user


  #2739668 6-Jul-2021 12:40
freitasm:

 

I have been using my DS220+ for image backups of four PCs at home, plus a backup of my OneDrive.

 

 

I've been meaning to set up Onedrive back up, plus also Google Drive on my 220+.

 

Do you use Synology Cloud Sync for this?



freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
74018 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2739670 6-Jul-2021 12:43
Synology Drive is their tool - it will sync like OneDrive. But it uses its own folders - at the end I've setup a sync task using GoodSync - from my OneDrive folder to a shared NAS folder.




Shindig
1169 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2739697 6-Jul-2021 13:38
I was looking at the Synology Photos app, that has been rebuilt for DSM7.

 

It was going to be my alternative to Google Photos, but feedback over at the /r/Synology haven't been so complimentary about the Photos app

 

 

 

 




jonathan18

6102 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2739710 6-Jul-2021 14:06
The Synology Photos app looks promising (and the main reason I wanted to upgrade to 7), but I have a sneaking suspicion it's behind the current 99% CPU/60sh% memory utilisation rates as it appears to be still scanning photos (including the facial recognition stuff).

 

Is there any way to break down utilisation by app?

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
74018 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2739712 6-Jul-2021 14:08
Yes, the usage monitor app has a tab that shows it.

The Photos app is pretty good and flexible. I like how it is now automatically finding faces and assigning names based on my previous work tagging people.




jonathan18

6102 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2739716 6-Jul-2021 14:16
freitasm: Yes, the usage monitor app has a tab that shows it.

 

Thanks; hadn't seen the 'task manager' tab. That shows 'postgres' is the culprit, but I assume that's busy doing its thang on behalf of other apps/services?

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
74018 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2739721 6-Jul-2021 14:26
allan
1568 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2739781 6-Jul-2021 16:10
@jonathan18 - You may well be disappointed in the new DSM 7 Synology Photos app depending on your use case, as it appears to have removed a number of key features from both the Photo Station and Moments in attempting to come up with a combined app. There is info on what's been included/dropped at https://kb.synology.com/en-us/DSM/tutorial/What_are_the_differences_between_Photos_Photo_Station_Moments if you haven't already come across it.

 

I have not been using Moments, only Photo Station, but for me the removal of location map info is a big disappointment. I set up a small Virtual DSM server with a sample set of photos and migrated from DSM 6 to 7 just to see what would happen to photos. The facial recognition and location auto-generated albums are actually pretty good I have to say, although several photos on which I had manually loaded GPS location info didn't seem to make it into the "Places" album - not sure why.

 

 

 

*Edited to fix a typo (there's always one)

jonathan18

6102 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2739823 6-Jul-2021 16:49
So I rebooted the NAS and CPU utilisation dropped to basically nil; opened up the Photos app and the system seemed to grind to a halt, and so I was not surprised to see 'postgres' once again chewing up the CPU (see below). 

 

All navigation within Photos is incredibly slow, and when clicking on a person within 'People' it generally doesn't display any photos (or it may initially do so with a person with only a few photos, but even that stops happening after a while).

 

Has anyone else experienced this problem? Should it be expected? I wondered if it could be related to Photos undertaking its scanning/facial recognition etc, but it's now been hours. Perhaps a corrupt database?

 

Appreciate any hints...

 

 

 

 1 | 2
