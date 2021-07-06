So I understand DSM 7 was released last week, but I’ve been unable to work out why the upgrade isn’t currently available for my model (just a 220+). 7 is greyed out as an option at https://www.synology.com/en-global/support/download/DS220+#system .

I’m not impressed with either of the two main photo apps available with the current OS, so I’m keen on giving the new combined app a go, hence the interest in updating.

Have other Synology owners updated, especially anyone using the more recent entry-level models?