Is it definitely not a head level / viewing angle issue? Sorry if that sounds dumb but I've noticed this even on IPS panels. Most panels esp in the cheaper range have some level of variation from the manufacturer but I guess it depends how bad you think it is if it warrants replacement.

RE cables note that HDMI on that panel will only get you 60Hz with the panels full 8bit+FRC color capabilities. If you want 120Hz for better gaming then you would need a DP1.4 cable so it might be worth getting one anyway.