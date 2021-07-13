Gurezaemon:

I've been searching for the perfect keyboard for years.

For my work, I touch-type mainly text, but also use a lot of keyboard shortcuts that involve the Home|End|Pgup|PgDn keys.

Problem (1) - I need an ergonomic keyboard. Regular straight keyboards make my wrists hurt, and so they are not an option. I've tried, and I end up at the physio. Until recently, I've been using a Microsoft Ergonomic 4000, which I am generally pretty happy with, but it's big. This leads to

Problem (2). The 10-key off to the side means that I have to move my right hand over quite a way to get to my mouse, and that aggravates my shoulder.

A few months ago, I bought a Microsoft Sculpt keyboard, which I like in most respects. This has the 10-key pad separate, which suits me fine - I almost never use it. It has one issue:

Problem (3). The Home|End|Pgup|PgDn keys are in a line down the side, and even after several months, I cannot hit these automatically - I still need to look to find them. I still even have to look for the arrow keys because they butt up against other keys, just like on laptop keyboards. This slows me down enormously and is very aggravating.

In an ideal world, what I'd like would be a split keyboard, with the discrete Home|End|Pgup|PgDn and arrow key clusters, but without the 10-key.

Removing the 10-key section alone is doable, turning

into

but I've never had any success. (This pic has the Sculpt (what I'm using now) at top right for comparison.)

Thanks for any suggestions that anyone might have.