Adding a dock to a dock would not make much sense for sure, and shelling out to replace the dock is also perhaps not worth the investment unless you absolutely need every screen. It may depend on what other ports you also need on the dock day-to-day to decide whether you stick with the surface one or find a decent displaylink capable one instead

When work started dishing out surfaces and we were told we MUST supply our own Surface docks and only surface docks would be supported I dug my heels in to get them to allow the dell D6000 since it was not whitelisted at the time and we've my wife's HP elitebook for work and our home laptop to think about too (and though we didn't already own a dock if I was going to have to buy one it was going to be for all the devices and not just for my work). Funny thing is even once enabled I had to battle again to get HP's equivalent universal dock whitelisted too when we ran out of surface docks at work...

When at home I use a 4K main display, 2 1080p displays and the surface laptop's display - all at 60hz. I see no reason why the surface pro 7 could not also do this since its what the dock supports.

Daisy chaining off my 4K dell forces it to run at 30hz and the 1080p monitor it chains to runs at 60hz. Daisy chaining basically useless since it doesn't have enough bandwidth to do it properly as far as I can tell.

If you can borrow a decent displaylink dock perhaps its worth having a play and see if it actually suits your needs better than the official dock.