I have got myself into a pickle, purchased an Asus B550M-A and Ryzen 5 5600X, it wont post as the mother board its running BIOS version 0238 an requires an update for this CPU, but the mother board doesn't have the flash back feature and don't have a Zen 2 CPU required to do the update.

Anyone in Dunedin able to help me out with this or recommend a pc service shop that will do this for a fair price?