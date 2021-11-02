Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Desktop computing
Black screen after installing GPU drivers
#290301 2-Nov-2021 07:34
My son was playing some games yesterday and his PC rebooted to a black screen. I'm not sure what game he was playing but it may have been browser based. No matter what I do I can't figure out a fix.

 

At first I assume it might have been malware etc. so did a clean install (I'm also lazy and couldn't be bother diagnosing the issue) but the issue remains. Windows 10 installs fine but after installing the GPU drivers and rebooting I get a black screen. I've tried both Adrenalin 21.10.4 and 21.8.2 from the AMD website along with the drivers from Windows update, all exhibit the same behavior.

 

Next steps are to try Windows 11 and/or switch out the PSU. After that I'm all out of ideas and am going to assume its a hardware issue.

 

Any ideas?

 

Edit:

 

Specs are a ASUS Prime A320M-K and a Ryzen 2200G

  #2805914 2-Nov-2021 08:53
Two thoughts.

 

A: Make sure he's using the drivers from the Asus website (I'd be surprised if this is the issue with something this new, but I've seen in the past where a supposedly standard chipset had been customized and only worked with the OEM's version of the drivers)

 

B: Tried a different monitor? In bios / windows default driver mode it will be a lower resolution than when the correct drivers are installed. Possibly a monitor failure (or a GPU failure of certain resolutions/modes)

 

 

 

 




  #2806153 2-Nov-2021 13:52
Its fixed but I'm not quite sure what I did to fix it.

 

Rebuilt the machine in my office using a spare monitor with HDMI. So assumed it was the other monitor at fault. Took the machine back to my sons desk plugged it in with a HDMI - DVI cable and it worked. So assumed it was the onboard DVI at fault. Plugged in the original DVI - DVI cable and it worked. So at this stage I'm completed stumped.

 

Going to assume that maybe the DVI - DVI cable wasn't plugged in fully, and when the AMD drivers were installed the refresh rate/resolution were too much to handle. 

