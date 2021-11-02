My son was playing some games yesterday and his PC rebooted to a black screen. I'm not sure what game he was playing but it may have been browser based. No matter what I do I can't figure out a fix.

At first I assume it might have been malware etc. so did a clean install (I'm also lazy and couldn't be bother diagnosing the issue) but the issue remains. Windows 10 installs fine but after installing the GPU drivers and rebooting I get a black screen. I've tried both Adrenalin 21.10.4 and 21.8.2 from the AMD website along with the drivers from Windows update, all exhibit the same behavior.

Next steps are to try Windows 11 and/or switch out the PSU. After that I'm all out of ideas and am going to assume its a hardware issue.

Any ideas?

Edit:

Specs are a ASUS Prime A320M-K and a Ryzen 2200G