Samsung Magician kindly offered to update the firmware on one of my SSDs (870 QVO 1TB).

I clicked the button and now it's been sitting at "Firmware Update is in progress" for ~22 hours. Task Manager says it's using ~15% of my CPU and ~2-20% of my GPU.

What do I do? Can I brick my SSD by shutting it down? Is there a chance it will eventually finish?