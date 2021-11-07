kiwifidget:

What happens if phone gets lost, absolutely screwed. Plus when people port numbers can take time for paths to update.

At least with different email address to verify can get from any device.

Not so concerned with the likes of banks etc, as there is a place can go to confirm identity if things go wrong, how do you confirm identity with google if things go wrong.

No Email so far, hoping it’s not a general roll out. What happens if don’t provide phone number?