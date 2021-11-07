Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsDesktop computingGoogle 2FA required from Nov9- is this a thing?
kiwifidget

2619 posts

#290375 7-Nov-2021 14:43
Hi,


A friend has received an email purportedly from Google advising that 2FA is going to be needed soon.



 


Has anyone else received this notification?


I know I haven't.


Thanks.




 1 | 2 | 3
scottjpalmer
5826 posts

  #2808816 7-Nov-2021 14:49
https://www.theverge.com/2021/10/5/22710421/google-security-2fa-inactive-account-management

Behodar
8222 posts

  #2808817 7-Nov-2021 14:49
I haven't had one of those either.

rugrat
2716 posts

  #2808820 7-Nov-2021 15:00
What happens if phone gets lost, absolutely screwed. Plus when people port numbers can take time for paths to update.

 

At least with different email address to verify can get from any device.

 

Not so concerned with the likes of banks etc, as there is a place can go to confirm identity if things go wrong, how do you confirm identity with google if things go wrong.

 

No Email so far, hoping it’s not a general roll out. What happens if don’t provide phone number?



timmmay
18407 posts

  #2808823 7-Nov-2021 15:04
MFA is a basic security precaution and everyone should set it up. There are backups to MFA, not sure what Google uses, but they can include static recovery codes, your phone number for a reset, and backup email addresses. I use Authy for MFA because it backs up the MFA codes, plus I can use it on my phone, home PC, and work PC to generate the codes.

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
73804 posts

  #2808832 7-Nov-2021 15:09
Use the phone plus Authy and a different email address for recovery.




kiwifidget

2619 posts

  #2808834 7-Nov-2021 15:10
Thanks, it looks like this is a real thing.

 

So when will Google be asking you for the 2FA?

 

When you open Chrome? Turn your android phone on? Go into GMail?

 

 




kiwifidget

2619 posts

  #2808835 7-Nov-2021 15:14
I'm really not looking forward to trying to talk my friend through this.

 

She is as technically inept as people get.

 

What happens if she does nothing?




MaxineN
1020 posts

  #2808836 7-Nov-2021 15:19
kiwifidget:

 

Thanks, it looks like this is a real thing.

 

So when will Google be asking you for the 2FA?

 

When you open Chrome? Turn your android phone on? Go into GMail?

 

 

 

 

2FA will only be asked when logging in or changing anything security wise. So if they're already logged in then it won't hit 'em.




wally22
447 posts

  #2808837 7-Nov-2021 15:21
What happens if she does nothing?

 

 

 

 

Good excuse to visit and have a catch up IRL.

old3eyes
8825 posts

  #2808838 7-Nov-2021 15:22
Just set mine up on Authy.  Works over multiple devices. 




rugrat
2716 posts

  #2808839 7-Nov-2021 15:30
old3eyes:

 

Just set mine up on Authy.  Works over multiple devices. 

 

 

Cheers, so Authy works with Google and can be on multiple devices same time. Sounds better then text options to phone number.

timmmay
18407 posts

  #2808840 7-Nov-2021 15:34
You rarely have to enter MFA with Google. Initial login, changing password, using a different device, maybe if you're in a really different location from normal. I don't remember the last time I needed to type it the MFA code.

 

I have to type MFA codes in at work multiple times per day for different services. You get used to it.

Lias
4842 posts

  #2808843 7-Nov-2021 15:44
kiwifidget:

 

I'm really not looking forward to trying to talk my friend through this.

 

She is as technically inept as people get.

 

What happens if she does nothing?

 

 

I'd imagine her account will stop working.




richms
25075 posts

  #2808940 7-Nov-2021 16:47
I am wondering how this will work for accounts with no device logged into it that are just used thru the web. Will the start to insist that I give them a phone number to SMS to inorder to login? That is totally unacceptable as some of the accounts I access are shared among several people, and used thru the web only because of the mess that is android and logging into gmail on the app.




old3eyes
8825 posts

  #2809154 8-Nov-2021 08:16
richms:

 

I am wondering how this will work for accounts with no device logged into it that are just used thru the web. Will the start to insist that I give them a phone number to SMS to inorder to login? That is totally unacceptable as some of the accounts I access are shared among several people, and used thru the web only because of the mess that is android and logging into gmail on the app.

 

 

Interesting point.  I forgot that I do have a second Gmail address  which I used to use for Voicemail notification delivery  when I was working in the teco industry  but I haven't used it for a couple of years  though I think it is tied to one of my old Android cell phones.  




