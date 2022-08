Hi all of you smart GZers,

I've got dual HP Z27i monitors that I use for WFH. I tried pushing the OSD menu button on one of them and the screen just went blank. Power button still saying it was going and windows was registering that it was there. None of the osd buttons appear. Fiddled with the cables but had no luck. Reset and unplugging it didn't work either.

Do you reckon it's doneski? Or is there something I've missed?