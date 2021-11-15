Hey all.

For a few months now, my boss and I have been unable to access the files (Excel/Word) in the MyCloud Home device which is set up at the office. We have been able to access this by logging in online, and downloading the files needed to the computer. As of today, we can not even access any of these files even when working online through the MyCloud.

This is remotely connected to my laptop in the Z Drive, and when I go into the folders to access the files, the files have a padlock on the excel sheet.

I have uninstalled and reinstalled MyCloud but this hasnt changed anything. I have also added the MyCloud to my credentials through the control panel, but this hasn't worked either.

Is there something else I can do, and also that my boss can do, so that we can get proper access? My boss travels overseas often, and it is only the 2 of us that use this due to confidential documents. With him being overseas, having the MyCloud working correctly is important.

The below image is what shows up when I try access.