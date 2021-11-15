Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Desktop computing WD MyCloud Home - Access Denied

HWB #290497 15-Nov-2021 17:13
Hey all.

 

For a few months now, my boss and I have been unable to access the files (Excel/Word) in the MyCloud Home device which is set up at the office.  We have been able to access this by logging in online, and downloading the files needed to the computer. As of today, we can not even access any of these files even when working online through the MyCloud.

 

This is remotely connected to my laptop in the Z Drive, and when I go into the folders to access the files, the files have a padlock on the excel sheet. 

 

I have uninstalled and reinstalled MyCloud but this hasnt changed anything.  I have also added the MyCloud to my credentials through the control panel, but this hasn't worked either.

 

Is there something else I can do, and also that my boss can do, so that we can get proper access?  My boss travels overseas often, and it is only the 2 of us that use this due to confidential documents.  With him being overseas, having the MyCloud working correctly is important.

 

The below image is what shows up when I try access.

 

 

1101
  1101 #2813777 16-Nov-2021 10:23
https://www.theverge.com/2021/7/2/22561140/wd-cloud-os-3-security-flaw-update-patch-disconnect

 

".....confidential documents"

 

Honestly , I would be looking for a better system.
Perhaps Access to a better NAS via a VPN , and separate backup of the NAS .

 

Or , encrypt or pass protect your docs & sync them to dropbox or onedrive (Make sure you have a regular backup).

 

For now, you may need to take the "MyCloud Home device" to a data recovery specialist .

 

 

 

 

 

 

wellygary
  #2813780 16-Nov-2021 10:39
You can soft reset theses devices, so if you are lucky you should be able to gain access

 

https://support.wdc.com/instructions/?ID=10432&lang=en

 

https://support-en.wd.com/app/answers/detail/a_id/24022

 

 

 

BUT, as mentioned above, these devices have a gaping security hole if they are online 

 

https://arstechnica.com/gadgets/2021/06/hackers-exploited-0-day-not-2018-bug-to-mass-wipe-my-book-live-devices/

 

 

 

Don't use it for any mission critical data, and certainly don't put anything confidential on them...

Lias
  #2813883 16-Nov-2021 14:09
Never put devices like this on the internet.. ever..

 

 




Dulouz
  #2813888 16-Nov-2021 14:22
I have a My Cloud EX2. You can switch off the cloud function and just use it as a storage device on your local network.




Amanon

