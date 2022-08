1101: logo: I get an error message saying OUTLOOK.COM shortcut refers to has been changed or moved. outlook.exe (not .com)

Run that from start , run . Otherwise

Control panel, programs & features, Office2019, change , repair ( 2 options) If its windows10, the preloaded MS Office App can really screw things up .

Go into settings, apps & uninstall the 2 OFFICE apps (not the 2019 Office) Your PST should still be there, assuming you originally had one (depending on email setup , may be an OST )

PST may be in a 'hidden' folder (but is usually in MyDocuments\outlook)

Thanks for that.

I've modified/repaired my Office2019 and all the programs are back - thank god Outlook has come back with all my emails and folders. (cue lesson about backups.....)

However I've lost the activation status which is annoying. A search through my emails shows an email from MS confirming my order and that my activation key is in my MS account under order history but it's not there. (it's been 3 years but even still - there may be an issue as my old MS account with this email address was given to my son but I've checked his order history too). PITA. Have logged a support case with them so hopefully they can retrieve my key.

Still don't know why Office decided to uninstall itself - I guess Excel didn't uninstall as I had it open at the time. Time to update my antivirus software.