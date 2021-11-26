jonathan18:

My son is always keen on using our (work-oriented) monitors on which to play games and is keen on his own monitor for this.

If we were to get him one, it'll most likely be very much entry-level new or something second-hand, and as cheap as feasible.

While I know there are going to be enormous compromises at this price point (eg, I'm assuming this will be only a 1080 c. 22-23", but he's happy with that on our own screens), is it possible to find something that's ok? Or, to put it another way, are there particular things I should be looking for (eg refresh rate) to ensure the experience doesn't totally suck? Or, at this price point are they all going to be pretty much equally crud?

Does anyone have a monitor they may be keen on selling or recommend places that would sell suitable monitors?

Thanks for any advice.