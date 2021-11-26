jonathan18:

Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Monitors: Is there such thing as a cheap-as monitor that's ok for gaming?
My son is always keen on using our (work-oriented) monitors on which to play games and is keen on his own monitor for this.

 

If we were to get him one, it'll most likely be very much entry-level new or something second-hand, and as cheap as feasible.

 

While I know there are going to be enormous compromises at this price point (eg,  I'm assuming this will be only a 1080 c. 22-23", but he's happy with that on our own screens), is it possible to find something that's ok? Or, to put it another way, are there particular things I should be looking for (eg refresh rate) to ensure the experience doesn't totally suck? Or, at this price point are they all going to be pretty much equally crud?

 

Does anyone have a monitor they may be keen on selling or recommend places that would sell suitable monitors?

 

Thanks for any advice.

So it depends on what games they're playing, what they're using and what frame rates they're achieving.

If they're not going above 60 FPS or cannot due to console limitation there's almost no point in going high refresh rate and should be instead looking for panels with low response times and does not look like a smeary mess when things happen.

I'd they are hitting high frame rates say 120 or 144 then there's all the reason to purchase a 144(or even higher) to have the not only the smoothest and fastest experience but the best input to output.

Now you could argue that 60hz is refreshing every 16.6ms and yes sure and there will be some that argue that even if you have a 60hz panel and you're hitting high frame rates you will get better input to output... Not if your monitor is absolutely garbage at response times.

There's a lot more that I could spend discussing this but simply put you should buy for the needs (going above 60fps? Get a high refresh rate that has decent response times, only hitting 60? Just get a decent panel that has great response times).

This is not absolutely the best post and as someone who has used a 144hz panel for years. I will never go back to 60hz and high frame rate in games matter more to me.




Thanks, @MaxineN, that’s really useful info. I’m looking at whether we are better to pool resources with him to be able to buy something with fewer compromises. While I know they’ll not be fantastic monitors, Kogan/DSE does offer a range of options that appear to offer pretty decent bang for buck in terms of size and refresh rate; I’m not even sure what would be considered a good response time though! Are there any that they sell that you would think are possibilities? I know he’s keen on a curved screen but imagine that’s partly/mostly because of the looks (unsure of any practical benefit?)

 

https://www.dicksmith.co.nz/dn/shop/category/computer-monitors/

 

As for his games - he’s currently playing primarily Valorant and Genshin Impact, so nothing too taxing (I believe); it’s also just via a laptop that won’t be capable of too much heavy gaming (a laptop that you happened to recommend! https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=37&topicid=275838&page_no=2#2627608)

 

Thanks again.

I wouldn't look at DSE/Kogan for monitors.

 

You did mention Valorant which is a game that benefits from having high frame rates(in a competitive sense, more is always better) where as Genshin Impact is locked at 60 FPS even if you have an high tier gaming rig.

 

Curved screens are nice for immersion(our eyes and our field of vision isn't actually just a square box!), my AOC C24G1(for example) is a great panel for fast response times and gives you a clear image even in high FPS gaming(such as Valorant) and has a slightly curved screen but the colors are as bad as a Dell Latitude with the worst panel on it.

 

I think honestly you might be best looking at Titan Army from PBTech. I'd recommend the AOC 27G2 which is the revision of my monitor(and they actually used a proper panel that doesn't have terrible colors!) but it's too big and it's at a price where it's like you may as well go 1440p over 1080p(and then you'll want to use something over than that vivobook because there's no way you're running those games even at 1440p at any stable frame rate).

 

Those 2 monitors I've mentioned are the only ones I've demoed myself... JBHifi has this from Lenovo https://www.jbhifi.co.nz/computers-tablets/monitors/lenovo/lenovo-g24-20-23-8-fhd-gaming-monitor/402805/ and this is the el-cheapo route so this may fit the bill better but this is much advice as I can give you without spending 6 hours trying to explain in text form(its better if you honestly see it and can test the monitors themselves) why finding the right monitor is a pain.




The Titan Army ones probably use the same/similar panels as the Kogan ones anyway

Samsung C24RG50 24" currently $303 at jb hifi, comes with a discount for game pass if hes keen on that too.

https://www.jbhifi.co.nz/computers-tablets/monitors/samsung/samsung-lc24rg5-23-5-fhd-144hz-curved-gaming-monitor/383951/

It’s a VA panel so may get smeary in fast paced output.

Unless you go second hand, maybe find a older TN panel that does 144Hz for $200 or less. There are better panels but since you’re after the lowest cost option then not much point discussing other pros/cons yet.

Tzoi:

 

The Titan Army ones probably use the same/similar panels as the Kogan ones anyway

 

 

They're both Samsung VAs but the real question is warranty and product support. Which retailer do you trust the most?




Do you have a local ecoshop? (christchurch). Or a local council run recycling shop. They usually have heaps.30$-$80 , Look for one that has a hdmi port. 



MaxineN:

 

They're both Samsung VAs but the real question is warranty and product support. Which retailer do you trust the most?

 

 

 

 

yea definitely agree its better to get the Titan Army ones in that regard

So we're happy to look to those around $300; clearly that budget will extend only to a 1080 screen but that appears to be fine noting the limited capability of his laptop.

 

So, of those suggested earlier, does one particularly stand out, or pretty much similar products? I note all are VA. (I've not found much on TM that appears to offer great value; will keep looking though. Totally happy to go s/h to get a better product for similar funds.)

 

https://www.jbhifi.co.nz/computers-tablets/monitors/lenovo/lenovo-g24e-20-23-8-fhd-gaming-monitor/402805/

 

Looks like it's worth a few more dollars to get this with the higher refresh rate; I imagine my son would like the curved screen so that does also push me towards the Samsung:

 

https://www.jbhifi.co.nz/computers-tablets/monitors/samsung/samsung-lc24rg5-23-5-fhd-144hz-curved-gaming-monitor/383951/

 

Or is it worth that extra $50 for the larger screen of this Titan Army?

 

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/MONTTA2729/Titan-Army-N27FW-27-Curved-Full-HD-Gaming-Monitor

 

Thanks for any further advice.

 

 

jonathan18:

So we're happy to look to those around $300; clearly that budget will extend only to a 1080 screen but that appears to be fine noting the limited capability of his laptop.


So, of those suggested earlier, does one particularly stand out, or pretty much similar products? I note all are VA. (I've not found much on TM that appears to offer great value; will keep looking though. Totally happy to go s/h to get a better product for similar funds.)


https://www.jbhifi.co.nz/computers-tablets/monitors/lenovo/lenovo-g24e-20-23-8-fhd-gaming-monitor/402805/


Looks like it's worth a few more dollars to get this with the higher refresh rate; I imagine my son would like the curved screen so that does also push me towards the Samsung:


https://www.jbhifi.co.nz/computers-tablets/monitors/samsung/samsung-lc24rg5-23-5-fhd-144hz-curved-gaming-monitor/383951/


Or is it worth that extra $50 for the larger screen of this Titan Army?


https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/MONTTA2729/Titan-Army-N27FW-27-Curved-Full-HD-Gaming-Monitor


Thanks for any further advice.


 



Only spend if you feel like it’s worth it. You do get a 27” with that Titan monitor, but from spec sheet it’s still a Samsung panel behind it. The 165Hz doesn’t really matter as its an overclock, some reviews noted you can’t use VRR with it on anyway.

Side note, most off brand screens like Titan/Kogan etc. usually use b-grade panels from Samsung, AUO, LG (?) etc. so theres a partial reason they’re cheaper than the rest. Best to check reviews and whether the panel you buy has any defects out of the box.

Once you start getting close to $400 you can find IPS panels which aren’t as smeary with the pixel response but have less contrast/brightness. AOC 24g2 or 27g2

The Samsung c24rg5 looks like a good deal for now while it’s on sale. My only bias is that I’d get it for the xbox game pass discount

I’m not sure where all the cheap TN panels went, almost like they stopped making them nowadays.

jonathan18

5952 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2820738 28-Nov-2021 19:54
Send private message

I ended up taking my son into PB Tech today - sadly not a single monitor available to actually view in the flesh, but we found a couple of all-in-one PCs (one 24” the other 27”) which helped him conclude he wanted the additional real estate of the 27”. So we’ve gone with the 27” Titan Army screen - way over the original budget, and I get the limitations of the screen, but he’s happy.

 

Thanks for all the advice and feedback. 

