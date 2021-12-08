timmmay: I plug one computer into DisplayPort, one into HDMI. I plug my keyboard / mouse / etc into a USB switch and push a button to change the computer I'm using.

Thats what I was trying to do with the Titanarmy monitor but no you have to select menu, navigate to the to home, select input source then navigate to the right connection and finally select it. My LG monitor is simple, just push input and it's done.

I could have lived with it but the titan army has the additional problem of turning off when no input is found. Then you must reach to the back of the monitor unplug the power then plug it back in (power button doesn't work)!

After the fiasco with the Titanarmy I am wary of buyng another monitor where I have to do this. Hoping users here can let me know if changing sources on a monitor is like this on most monitors?