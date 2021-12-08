Like many these days I'm working from home and invested in 34" ultrawide titanarmy minitor.
Monitor is great but i have to regularly switch between my home PC and work laptop. This is a manual process with several button clicks involved. What makes it worse is that this monitor seems to turn off when the computer is asleep and can only be turned on by cycling the power.
Fortunately PB Tech will give me a refund as it is bloody annoying.
So I'm in the market for an ultrawide. Need to keep it below $900. Mainly for work, occasional gaming. What i would want is:
Min refresh rate 100hz
Response rate 4ms or better
1440p is a must (3440 x 1440)
Needs to be vesa compatible for mounting or have a good stand
34" or greater
Most importantly must be able to switch computer sources easily.
I could get a standalone kvm switch but prefer not unless i have to.
Any recommendations?