ForumsDesktop computingMonitors with easy switching between computer
Gialandon

Geek


#291843 8-Dec-2021 14:18
Like many these days I'm working from home and invested in 34" ultrawide titanarmy minitor.

Monitor is great but i have to regularly switch between my home PC and work laptop. This is a manual process with several button clicks involved. What makes it worse is that this monitor seems to turn off when the computer is asleep and can only be turned on by cycling the power.

Fortunately PB Tech will give me a refund as it is bloody annoying.

So I'm in the market for an ultrawide. Need to keep it below $900. Mainly for work, occasional gaming. What i would want is:
Min refresh rate 100hz
Response rate 4ms or better
1440p is a must (3440 x 1440)
Needs to be vesa compatible for mounting or have a good stand
34" or greater
Most importantly must be able to switch computer sources easily.

I could get a standalone kvm switch but prefer not unless i have to.

Any recommendations?

 1 | 2
cyril7
Uber Geek

  #2828712 8-Dec-2021 14:31
Why not RDP or VNC into one or the other, way more seemless.

Cyril

davidcole
Uber Geek

  #2828716 8-Dec-2021 14:42
cyril7: Why not RDP or VNC into one or the other, way more seemless.

Cyril

 

This.  Stay on your work computer and RDP to home.   RDP session will live for days if you leave it.

 

Can put home computer in a small window or let it take over the entire screen.




timmmay
Uber Geek

  #2828772 8-Dec-2021 14:54
I plug one computer into DisplayPort, one into HDMI. I plug my keyboard / mouse / etc into a USB switch and push a button to change the computer I'm using. 



irpegg
Master Geek


  #2828775 8-Dec-2021 15:03
If you're only interested in Ultrawide, be aware the Xiaomi 34" is the exactly the same as the Titan army in terms of being a pain switching between compueters as my partner has one. 

 

I have a LG UltraGear 32GK650F 31.5" which is great for switching, take two-3 clicks and jobs done and no going to sleep issues.

insane
Uber Geek

  #2828786 8-Dec-2021 15:13
Similar to @timmmay I bought a Aimos 4K HDMI/USB KVM Switch. My monitor at the time didn't have dual inputs, but imagine all new ones do.

 

The KVM has two HDMI Inputs, one HDMI output, and a built in 4 port USB hub for peripherals, which goes back to both PCs. Was about $30 and works surprisingly well!

 

 

chiefie
Uber Geek

  #2828788 8-Dec-2021 15:15
Whilst I have Kogan/Titan Army's 34" UQHD monitors and I do exactly that - few buttons change, twice, for two monitors...

 

I don't find it tedious as it helps me focus on on-work (work) vs off-work (home).

As a couple suggested if you have to dip in between home and work equipment, then ideally the RDP (into the home) would be better from work.

 

 

 

You won't find anything less than 900$ with this feature though.




mentalinc
Uber Geek

  #2828810 8-Dec-2021 15:42
Anyone seen a resonably priced KVM switch with USB-C video out?




roderickh
Master Geek


  #2828837 8-Dec-2021 16:30
I run a 34UC99 with a KVM (Webcam, Mouse dongle, Speaker amp and headphone DAC, and keyboard).

 

Monitor is connected to PC via DP and Work laptop via HDMI.

 

Runs fine, looking to sell it actually as I recently upgraded to a 34GN850 this week for gaming purposes.

 

 

 

Both monitors similar approach to use case... flick the monitor joystick to switch inputs, and press KVM button.

 

 

 

 

Gialandon

Geek


  #2828845 8-Dec-2021 16:42
davidcole:

 

cyril7: Why not RDP or VNC into one or the other, way more seemless.

Cyril

 

This.  Stay on your work computer and RDP to home.   RDP session will live for days if you leave it.

 

Can put home computer in a small window or let it take over the entire screen.

 

 

 

 

Unfortunately, I am extremely limited by what can be installed on my work computer and I don't have admin access. Also not sure if this would violate any cyber security policies my work may have.

 

I tried doing this through teams but you can't control a remote PC if one of the users is not part of the company.

 

Can this be done without installing any additional software?

Gialandon

Geek


  #2828847 8-Dec-2021 16:46
timmmay:

 

I plug one computer into DisplayPort, one into HDMI. I plug my keyboard / mouse / etc into a USB switch and push a button to change the computer I'm using. 

 

 

 

 

Thats what I was trying to do with the Titanarmy monitor but no you have to select menu, navigate to the  to home, select input source then navigate to the right connection and finally select it. My LG monitor is simple, just push input and it's done.

 

I could have lived with it but the titan army has the additional problem of turning off when no input is found. Then you must reach to the back of the monitor unplug the power then plug it back in (power button doesn't work)!

 

 

 

After the fiasco with the Titanarmy I am wary of buyng another monitor where I have to do this. Hoping users here can let me know if changing sources on a monitor is like this on most monitors?

timmmay
Uber Geek

  #2828848 8-Dec-2021 16:46
I used to use RDP but I found it mixed work and home too much. I would just get a switch thingy like I recommended above, works great for me. At the end of the day I turn the work computer off and put it away, push the switch button and turn on PC, I'm using my own computer again. Cheap too, $30, but your monitor has to support multiple inputs to suit your computers. You can get more expensive units that switch the monitors too, but my old Dell monitor does that by itself as I only turn one computer on at a time.

Gialandon

Geek


  #2828849 8-Dec-2021 16:49
roderickh:

 

I run a 34UC99 with a KVM (Webcam, Mouse dongle, Speaker amp and headphone DAC, and keyboard).

 

Monitor is connected to PC via DP and Work laptop via HDMI.

 

Runs fine, looking to sell it actually as I recently upgraded to a 34GN850 this week for gaming purposes.

 

 

 

Both monitors similar approach to use case... flick the monitor joystick to switch inputs, and press KVM button.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

sounds perfect, my other LG monitor is similarly easy to switch sources. unfortunately price for the 34GN850 is more than I want to spend right now. 

Gialandon

Geek


  #2828850 8-Dec-2021 16:52
insane:

 

Similar to @timmmay I bought a Aimos 4K HDMI/USB KVM Switch. My monitor at the time didn't have dual inputs, but imagine all new ones do.

 

The KVM has two HDMI Inputs, one HDMI output, and a built in 4 port USB hub for peripherals, which goes back to both PCs. Was about $30 and works surprisingly well!

 

 

 

 

 

 

I'm thinking this may be the way to go if whatever monitor I select is difficult to change. When did changing sources on a monitor get so difficult?

Gialandon

Geek


  #2828853 8-Dec-2021 16:53
timmmay:

 

I used to use RDP but I found it mixed work and home too much. I would just get a switch thingy like I recommended above, works great for me. At the end of the day I turn the work computer off and put it away, push the switch button and turn on PC, I'm using my own computer again. Cheap too, $30, but your monitor has to support multiple inputs to suit your computers. You can get more expensive units that switch the monitors too, but my old Dell monitor does that by itself as I only turn one computer on at a time.

 

 

 

 

Dell way to go, I usually turn my work PC off at the end of the day so this would work. Dell was one of the brand I was looking at as well.

cyril7
Uber Geek

  #2828861 8-Dec-2021 17:17
Hi re RDP, if your home machine is running anything above home edition then you should be able to remote into your home machine from your work, I very much doubt mstsc has been disabled by your work gpo's.

Assuming the above, then you will need to enable RDP inbound on your home PC, and enable remote desktop in advanced settings.

Cyril

