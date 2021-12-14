Geektastic

Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
HP Office jet 9020 vs 9020e: what is the difference?
Some versions of the 9020 have 'e' after the number and some do not. What I cannot seem to locate is an explanation of what the difference is, if any.

 

 

 

Does anyone know?





 1 | 2
At a guess, any ????e printers include the HP+ plan.

In saying that the 9020 can be upgraded (firmware) to support the HP+ plan.

Just my 2c, I avoid any modern consumer HP printers now, they seem to want to reply on apps to be able to do anything, and trying to troubleshoot them when they go wrong is a nightmare. 

 

YMMV :)

 

 




HP have a rogue Administrator lock that applies itself to various printer functions without reason. For example, you may choose to switch from wired network connection to wireless - only to be told that the Administrator has locked access to WiFi. Or paper tray or scanning or whatever function you urgently require. You, who own this printer & set it up from new, do not recall setting any restrictions as admin, nor even logging in as admin - yet there it is, refusing to do what it's told because Administrator said so.

It's not an uncommon issue, Google showed hundreds have it every day yet the answer is not well publicized. I hunted hard for the solution, because I wanted full functionality back & I just wanted to know. Eventually I snuck into a private HP employee forum - I'm not sure how that happened really, it just did. Amongst the useless pinhead waffle was a discussion on how to release admin control from HP printers - just what I was looking for. I don't know why they wouldn't publish the info on the public forum, so I took the initiative & published it on my website - really so I could refer to it myself the next time I had the problem arise. It's now the 3rd most popular post on that site, pulling some 1.5k hits each week.

Some HP product is awesome, premium build quality with strong performance at competitive prices. Not all of it though. HP printers fall into the second group, IMHO.




Megabyte - so geek it megahertz

Would you mind posting a link to the post on your website please?  I'd really like to read it.

1024kb:

Some HP product is awesome, premium build quality with strong performance at competitive prices. Not all of it though. HP printers fall into the second group, IMHO.

 

their consumer level printers sometimes have garbage software/drivers . They dont seem to care
Ive come across that too many times .
I would never recommend them to anyone , even though I like the actual hardware .
have a damn good reason for buying one, the HP brand means nothing & is not a sign of good quality on inkjets

 

(I used to be a Printer repair tech )

 

 

I do have an HP Envy here used for the HP+ review. It works really well, the Windows drivers were installed from the Microsoft store without any fuss, worked out of the box. Even installed a certificate so I could set it to have admin access via HTTPS only.

 

HP+ works fine and you get a couple of months of free ink (if you join the HP Instant Ink service, which you can cancel before being charged).

 

Back on topic, I think the "e" is for those HP+ enabled printers as mentioned.




freitasm:

 

I do have an HP Envy here used for the HP+ review. It works really well, the Windows drivers were installed from the Microsoft store without any fuss, worked out of the box. Even installed a certificate so I could set it to have admin access via HTTPS only.

 

HP+ works fine and you get a couple of months of free ink (if you join the HP Instant Ink service, which you can cancel before being charged).

 

Back on topic, I think the "e" is for those HP+ enabled printers as mentioned.

 

 

 

 

I'm not sure how the drivers work in Mac OSX - they do not seem to be a visible thing for any peripherals. You just plug and play usually. It is not something that ever causes issues IME.





1101:

 

1024kb:

Some HP product is awesome, premium build quality with strong performance at competitive prices. Not all of it though. HP printers fall into the second group, IMHO.

 

their consumer level printers sometimes have garbage software/drivers . They dont seem to care
Ive come across that too many times .
I would never recommend them to anyone , even though I like the actual hardware .
have a damn good reason for buying one, the HP brand means nothing & is not a sign of good quality on inkjets

 

(I used to be a Printer repair tech )

 

 

 

 

 

 

The good reason is 25% discount to upgrade an 8 year old Brother laser mono with no wifi printing! By the time I looked at the cost of new toner and drum for the laser, there was not much in it to upgrade to a newer printer and at that discount, with a 4 year warranty, it seems a reasonable bet.





MackinNZ: Would you mind posting a link to the post on your website please?  I'd really like to read it.

  1. lmgtfy
  2. HP Printer Admin Locked [Solved]

 

     

  1. lmgtfy
  2. HP Printer Admin Locked [Solved]

 

 




ANglEAUT:

MackinNZ: Would you mind posting a link to the post on your website please?  I'd really like to read it.



  1. lmgtfy

  2. HP Printer Admin Locked [Solved]


 



ANglEAUT:

 

MackinNZ: Would you mind posting a link to the post on your website please?  I'd really like to read it.

 

     

  1. lmgtfy
  2. HP Printer Admin Locked [Solved]

 

 

 

 

 

 

It seems possible on reading your article that my wife may have used your printer. My apologies. 😇





1024kb:
😂

 

Damn, I missed out on step 3. Profit

 

 




So my HP Officejet 9020e arrived today.

 

 

 

Set up was a breeze - easily the simplest and quickest printer setup I have ever come across. As soon as the HP iPhone app added the wifi to the printer it was available on all computers and devices in the house with no further drivers etc required. I also set up the app on my phone so that I can use features like printing from anywhere and sending faxes (in the unlikely scenario I need to do that!) and signed up to HP+ and Instant Ink, as recently reviewed by @freitasm.

 

On paper (see what I did there) it's a great idea - 6 months of free ink then $9.99 a month to print 100 pages (easily enough for our use) and they just send ink when the printer tells them it needs it. A full set of ink is $220 for the high yield cartridges so that seems a reasonable deal. Also they extend the warranty by a year to 4 years.

 

I can't predict how good longevity and reliability will be, but so far it's actually quite impressive.

 

Tech wise it is a huge leap over our aged Brother mono laser. Wifi printing is a huge bonus!





Do they still have the 'you didn't pay for hp replacement parts - printer fault' time bomb. (Supply error and disable non hp detection) that they sprung on everyone last year about this time.

