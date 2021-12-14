Geektastic



HP have a rogue Administrator lock that applies itself to various printer functions without reason. For example, you may choose to switch from wired network connection to wireless - only to be told that the Administrator has locked access to WiFi. Or paper tray or scanning or whatever function you urgently require. You, who own this printer & set it up from new, do not recall setting any restrictions as admin, nor even logging in as admin - yet there it is, refusing to do what it's told because Administrator said so.



It's not an uncommon issue, Google showed hundreds have it every day yet the answer is not well publicized. I hunted hard for the solution, because I wanted full functionality back & I just wanted to know. Eventually I snuck into a private HP employee forum - I'm not sure how that happened really, it just did. Amongst the useless pinhead waffle was a discussion on how to release admin control from HP printers - just what I was looking for. I don't know why they wouldn't publish the info on the public forum, so I took the initiative & published it on my website - really so I could refer to it myself the next time I had the problem arise. It's now the 3rd most popular post on that site, pulling some 1.5k hits each week.



Some HP product is awesome, premium build quality with strong performance at competitive prices. Not all of it though. HP printers fall into the second group, IMHO.



