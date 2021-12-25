I have absolutely no idea in this space.



Our teenage daughter is massively into drawing, she will spend hours at her desk with paper, pencils and paint and her art teacher at school tells us she's really good.



She's year 10 this year and needs an upgrade to the Chromebook she's had since year 6.



So I'm wondering if it's possible to replace the Chromebook with a device that's decent enough for her to dabble in digital drawing or is it best to buy something dedicated to drawing?



Any help is appreciated.