Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsDesktop computingGeneral RAM Questions
kiwis

794 posts

Ultimate Geek


#293083 27-Dec-2021 12:21
Send private message

I currently have two DDR4 8Gb 2400Mhz of RAM.

 

Currently I have 2400Mhz which shows as "DDR-2400 (1200Mhz)" on Max bandwidth within CPU-Z under slot 2 and 4.

 

I'm keen to try some extra RAMP to improve multitasking and some game performance stuff sometimes both at the same time. Here's some questions

 

1)  Do I need to match slots 1 and 3 with two more 8GB 2400Mhz cards?

 

2) Can you add 2X 16GB or 2X4 GB provided they were 2400Mhz

 

3) Would it be better to get 2X 8GB 3600 or 3800 Mhz and replace the current 2400mhz cards?

 

4) Is 2X 16GB better or the same as 4x 8GB?

 

 

View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2
Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: You will find anything you want at MightyApe.
hhan
111 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #2839069 27-Dec-2021 13:37
Send private message

1)  Do I need to match slots 1 and 3 with two more 8GB 2400Mhz cards?

 

Yes you can.

 

 

 

2) Can you add 2X 16GB or 2X4 GB provided they were 2400Mhz

 

yes you can.

 

 

 

3) Would it be better to get 2X 8GB 3600 or 3800 Mhz and replace the current 2400mhz cards?

 

It depends on your system. If it does not support that high Mhz. It's gonna still working at 2400.

 

 

 

4) Is 2X 16GB better or the same as 4x 8GB?

 

It is better in terms of future proof. Since you can upgrade further. But in terms of performance, I think the difference is minimal.

 

 

 

In general:

 

1. slots 1-2 are channel 1, slots 3-4 are channel 2. You should better keep both channel with equal GB and MHz of RAM.

 

2. GB>MHz. Spend your money into more GB is better than into higher MHz.

 

3. RAMs can be used underlocked. When you mix and match different MHz RAMs, the system will work at the lowest rated MHz.

SpartanVXL
843 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2839087 27-Dec-2021 15:01
Send private message

Best to list what you’d like to achieve in certain tasks e.g. gaming, media editing etc. ?

Generally speaking if you aren’t running out of memory then you won’t see any performance difference. Going from 16 to 32GB doesn’t matter if you’re only using a browser, discord and a game which take 8-12GB.

You can mix and match memory with the same specs from different manufacturers but it’s generally not recommended when using higher speed dimms.

Anything over JEDEC 2133/2400 (?) I believe is overclocking, XMP profiles are not standard timings.

Yes you should replace your 2400 dimms with 3600MHz dimms if you wish to see a performance difference. Depending on what platform you have, Ryzen can possible go to 3800/4000 but you have to get lucky with your CPU. Intel chips are more likely to go 4000 or higher.

(Just to iterate again this is all overclocking territory, 3600 is a safe spot for now)

For high clocked dimms, best to have the least number of slots. Four dimms are harder to drive than two, so 2x16GB dual rank 3600 cl16 or better dimms are the current recommended for Ryzen systems.


But as stated at the top, you will need to state what you’re wanting to do.

kiwis

794 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2839533 28-Dec-2021 14:18
Send private message

Thanks for the replies. I'm looking for general improvement especially while gaming and yes I've seen all my RAM used at times while playing some games AND running multiple other applications etc.

 

I've read millions of mixed reviews on if extra RAM helps of not... my general view is I'm happy to try it but not sure what I need..

 

I currently have 2x8GB DDR4 2400Mhz cards.. when I look for the same thing on PB Tech I only get one result

 

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/category/components/memory/laptop-memory?fs=19473883

 

If I remove the speed filter I get options like this

 

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/MEMGSK3828/GSKILL-Ripjaws-V-Series-Black-16GB-DDR4-Desktop-Me

 

Main difference that I can tell is 3200Mhz 

 

1) How can I tell if my machine can use this speed?

 

2) If speed is important could replacing my current 2400 speed with these making a difference in itself

 

3) if not and I added these to slot 1 & 3 to make 32GB would they just function at 2400mhz?

 

4) would they just not work?



SpartanVXL
843 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2839555 28-Dec-2021 15:52
Send private message

You’ve linked two different searches, one for laptop dimms and one for desktop. You’ve a desktop machine correct?

If you list what platform you have e.g. AMD/Intel and what motherboard chipset it will give a general idea on which kit to recommend. As mentioned earlier, to play it safe go for a 3600MHz CL16 kit which should work on the latest platforms.

If you go into bios and it has a xmp option then thats a good start

Yes a higher speed, lower latency kit is beneficial. There is no debate on that, but as to whether it will provide significant performance increases depends on your workload. Some games it provides a big boost to minimum framerates e.g. Hitman, Tomb Raider series around 20%. Some other games it’s just a 5% margin increase.

Yes if you buy a higher rated kit and slot it in it will run at 2400 alongside your other memory. A bit of a waste though as you could just buy additional 2400 for cheaper.

No, they won’t not work (unless faulty). They will operate at the lowest common speed.

Jase2985
11553 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2839558 28-Dec-2021 15:59
Send private message

1) check your motherboard specs

 

2) speed is not super important but if your current sticks are 2400mhz i would recommend going to 3200mhz

 

3) all ran functions at the lowest common denominator

 

4) there is a small possibility.

 

 

 

@kiwis are you sure your current sticks are not rated higher than they are running?

 

download CPU-Z and go to the SPD Tab and post a screenshot. also post a screenshot of the memory tab.

kiwis

794 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2839611 28-Dec-2021 16:28
Send private message

SpartanVXL: You’ve linked two different searches, one for laptop dimms and one for desktop. You’ve a desktop machine correct?

If you list what platform you have e.g. AMD/Intel and what motherboard chipset it will give a general idea on which kit to recommend. As mentioned earlier, to play it safe go for a 3600MHz CL16 kit which should work on the latest platforms.

If you go into bios and it has a xmp option then thats a good start

Yes a higher speed, lower latency kit is beneficial. There is no debate on that, but as to whether it will provide significant performance increases depends on your workload. Some games it provides a big boost to minimum framerates e.g. Hitman, Tomb Raider series around 20%. Some other games it’s just a 5% margin increase.

Yes if you buy a higher rated kit and slot it in it will run at 2400 alongside your other memory. A bit of a waste though as you could just buy additional 2400 for cheaper.

No, they won’t not work (unless faulty). They will operate at the lowest common speed.

 

Duh.. that explains it. I was also looking at laptop RAM as well. 

 

So my machine has a B450 Pro Wifi board and AMD 3600X CPU. 

 

Not sure what I really need. Like what's the difference here? 

 

Will these 3600Mhz just run a 2400?

 

Cheapest: $120

 

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/MEMKHX31110/Kingston-FURY-Beast-16GB-RAM-2-x-8GB-DDR4-3600MHz

 

Recommended: $168

 

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/MEMGSK41605/GSKILL-Trident-Z-Neo-RGB-F4-3600C18D-16GTZN-16-GB

 

 

Jase2985
11553 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2839614 28-Dec-2021 16:34
Send private message

RGB is one difference.

 

the brand might play a part in it too.



SpartanVXL
843 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2839617 28-Dec-2021 16:47
Send private message

A 3600x with b450 should be able to do 3600 cl18 easily.

The two you’ve listed, the kingston fury is 3600 cl17, the gskill is 3600 cl18. You’d want the kingston kit, or the 2x16GB version if wanting 32GB. You can run 4x8GB but the more dimms you have the less stable it gets at higher frequencies. This shouldn’t be an issue at 3600 but keep it in mind if trying for 3800/4000.

Yes you’d need to replace your existing 2400MHz ram if you want to see a performance increase.

As Jase has pointed out, do take a look at your SPD timings unless you know for a fact your current kit is only rated at 2400.

kiwis

794 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2839635 28-Dec-2021 17:53
Send private message

SpartanVXL: A 3600x with b450 should be able to do 3600 cl18 easily.

The two you’ve listed, the kingston fury is 3600 cl17, the gskill is 3600 cl18. You’d want the kingston kit, or the 2x16GB version if wanting 32GB. You can run 4x8GB but the more dimms you have the less stable it gets at higher frequencies. This shouldn’t be an issue at 3600 but keep it in mind if trying for 3800/4000.

Yes you’d need to replace your existing 2400MHz ram if you want to see a performance increase.

As Jase has pointed out, do take a look at your SPD timings unless you know for a fact your current kit is only rated at 2400.

 

Cheers for the reply. I'm far from an expert on this stuff. 

 

What's CL17 vs CL18? 

 

What the heck are dimms?

 

You say I'd need to replace my existing 2400mhz to see an performance increase... but won't the extra 16GB do this or will it only function at 16GB as it's different speeds? or do you mean from here I'll need to replace 16@2400 to all 4x8GB @ 3600 as the next step AFTER this?

 

I'm not sure how to check SPD timings, in CPU-Z slot 2 and 4 show Max Bandwidth: 1200, Frequency: 1200Mhz 

 

After some digging I found I have this https://www.amazon.com/Ballistix-PC4-25600-288-Pin-Gaming-Memory/dp/B07MNJTHF1 Says it's 3200Mhz... why am I only getting 2400 then???

 

 

 

If this works, at makes my current 16GB (2x 8GB 2400Mhz) into 32GB at 2400Mhz I'd be willing to try it

 

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/MEMKHX31110/Kingston-FURY-Beast-16GB-RAM-2-x-8GB-DDR4-3600MHz

 

 

 

 

 

 

Jase2985
11553 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2839665 28-Dec-2021 19:06
Send private message

Column Address Strobe (CAS) latency, or CL, just one of the timing metrics, lower is better, but also more expensive (generally)

 

DIMM is Dual Inline Memory Module, ie a RAM Stick

 

your current sticks you need to confirm are actually 2400mhz modules or if they are higher rated modules running at the JEDEC default frequencies. If they are 2400Mhz Modules i would be getting new ones, if they are higher rated ones, enable DOCP or XMP and see what they are running at.

 

Again as suggested post screen shots from CPU-Z, i believe you have done this in  the past but confirmation from the SPD and Memory page would likely help a lot in this conversation.

 

 

 

If what you are saying is correct about the memory, then you need to enable DOCP or XMP in the bios to get the 3200Mhz advertised speed on the memory.

 

https://www.gigabyte.com/nz/Motherboard/B450-AORUS-PRO-WIFI-rev-1x/support#support-manual

 

Check the manual for how to enable this, page 22/23 or 24/25 depending on version of the board  i believe

 

 

 

If thats also the case then buying more than a 3200Mhz kit is a waste of money as it will only run at the speed of the slowest modules.

 

 

SpartanVXL
843 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2839666 28-Dec-2021 19:18
Send private message

Sorry I should be clearer on some of the terms :)

Dimms are individual sticks of ram, kits come in two or four usually.

CL is Cas latency of the memory, lower the better.

The speed/frequency of the memory which you’ve been after (3600), higher is better.

Is that ballistix memory your current kit? Exact same specs? There is a 2666/3000 version too, but if the 3200 one is the one showing up in cpuz then you already have a 3200 cl16 kit you just need to enable it in BIOS.

As Jase mentioned, better to take a screenshot of SPD and Memory tab and post it here. SPD timings are a table showing what speeds your kit can run at

You can mix and match dimms, but they will run at lowest common speed. If you want to run at 3600 then all dimms need to run at that speed, they can’t run individually at different speeds.

So with your current kit you’d want to buy another 3200cl16 kit, which would end up with 4x8GB running at that speed.

But best to switch on that speed first to test it out.

DimasikTurbo
74 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #2839681 28-Dec-2021 21:45
Send private message

DDR4 modules default to 2133 as it's JEDEC standard, if you don't change it in BIOS MANUALLY (eXtreme Memory Profile or XMP is for Inter, don't remember how it is called for AMD), you get default frequency. 

 

You can mix up different modules. Most of the desktop motherboards have colored memory slots - 2 light + 2 dark, you need to keep similar modules in slots of the same color. Otherwise check the name of the memory slots (usually A0 A1 B0 B1), similar modules go to A0/B0 and A1/B1.

 

Again, if you want to take advantage of higher frequency, you need to set this up manually in BIOS.

 

In terms of performance, you won't really notice any real boost going from 16Gb to 32Gb. When Windows ran out of free memory if offloads idle data to a hard drive and loads it back when needed, this is when you can experience slow down or lags switching between applications/windows etc. Unless you keep 100 open tabs in Chrome you should be comfortable with 16Gb, but i should also add you can truly never have too much RAM :) 

kiwis

794 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2839757 29-Dec-2021 07:35
Send private message

Okay thank you so much for your help, this has branched off into two points now. Should I see 3200Mhz or 2400Mhz first of all. 

 

 

 

Here's a range of images from my BIOS, CPU-Z and Speccy... any advise welcome

 

 

 






 

 

kiwis

794 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2839758 29-Dec-2021 07:39
Send private message

Jase2985:

 

you are saying is correct about the memory, then you need to enable DOCP or XMP in the bios to get the 3200Mhz advertised speed on the memory.

 

https://www.gigabyte.com/nz/Motherboard/B450-AORUS-PRO-WIFI-rev-1x/support#support-manual

 

 

Just on the manual, page 6 it says

 

"Support for DDR4 2933/2667/2400/2133 MHz memory modules"

 

https://download.gigabyte.com/FileList/Manual/mb_manual_b450-aorus-pro-wifi_1101_210618_e.pdf?v=23c47da2a95e3f1eb09b95aee882487e

 

Is this saying the board can't even handle 3200Mhz?

DimasikTurbo
74 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #2839764 29-Dec-2021 08:17
Send private message

BIOS says the memory runs at 3200

 1 | 2
View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic





News and reviews »

D-Link G415 4G Smart Router Review
Posted 27-Jun-2022 17:24

New Zealand Video Game Sales Reaches $540 Million
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:49

Github Copilot Generally Available to All Developers
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:37

Logitech G Introduces the New Astro A10 Headset
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:20

Fitbit introduces Sleep Profiles
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:11

Synology Introduces FlashStation FS3410
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:04

Intel Arc A380 Graphics First Available in China
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:08

JBL Introduces PartyBox Encore Essential Speaker
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:05

New TVNZ+ streaming brand launches
Posted 13-Jun-2022 08:35

Chromecast With Google TV Review
Posted 10-Jun-2022 17:10

Xbox Gaming on Your Samsung Smart TV No Console Required
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

HP Envy Inspire 7900e Review
Posted 9-Jun-2022 20:31

Philips Hue Starter Kit Review
Posted 4-Jun-2022 11:10

Sony Expands Its Wireless Speaker X-series Range
Posted 4-Jun-2022 10:25








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 