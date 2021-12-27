

Best to list what you’d like to achieve in certain tasks e.g. gaming, media editing etc. ?



Generally speaking if you aren’t running out of memory then you won’t see any performance difference. Going from 16 to 32GB doesn’t matter if you’re only using a browser, discord and a game which take 8-12GB.



You can mix and match memory with the same specs from different manufacturers but it’s generally not recommended when using higher speed dimms.



Anything over JEDEC 2133/2400 (?) I believe is overclocking, XMP profiles are not standard timings.



Yes you should replace your 2400 dimms with 3600MHz dimms if you wish to see a performance difference. Depending on what platform you have, Ryzen can possible go to 3800/4000 but you have to get lucky with your CPU. Intel chips are more likely to go 4000 or higher.



(Just to iterate again this is all overclocking territory, 3600 is a safe spot for now)



For high clocked dimms, best to have the least number of slots. Four dimms are harder to drive than two, so 2x16GB dual rank 3600 cl16 or better dimms are the current recommended for Ryzen systems.





But as stated at the top, you will need to state what you’re wanting to do.