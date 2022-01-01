Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Desktop computing Extending C Drive on Windows 10
PDAMan

178 posts

Master Geek

Trusted

#293148 1-Jan-2022 16:12
Send private message

I am trying to make my C Drive bigger. I successfully shrunk my D Drive by 20GB. I created a new volume and called it E: It is empty and sitting next to D:

 

When I go to C: to extend it, the option is greyed out. I can shrink it, and am def the Admin, but Extending it is not an option.

 

Everything looks fine otherwise as per the attached image.

 

Do I need a third-party app? 

 

What is a safe app to do this. Ideally I want more, but I thought I'd play safe and try this with 20GB. 

 

I have just installed Band In a Box 2022 and it has eaten up every bit of space I had left.

 

I welcome any suggestions, thanks

 




Luigi
Helping companies with location based problem solving, blogs and social media
SolomoConsulting
Find me on LinkedIn
Blog http://luigicappel.wordpress.com
Check out my songwriting

jamesrt
1235 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2841473 1-Jan-2022 16:22
Send private message

Sorry, the C: drive is on a different physical disk to D:/E:, and which has no available space to grow into. This is why the option is greyed out.

Unfortunately, you can't grow the C: drive using space from another physical disk.

PDAMan

178 posts

Master Geek

Trusted

  #2841474 1-Jan-2022 16:31
Send private message

Thanks James. That sucks. It says I only have 3GB of free space.

 

I guess I'll have to uninstall something, but I don't have much left. Maybe Nortons.... *jokes




Luigi
Helping companies with location based problem solving, blogs and social media
SolomoConsulting
Find me on LinkedIn
Blog http://luigicappel.wordpress.com
Check out my songwriting

yitz
1698 posts

Uber Geek


  #2841476 1-Jan-2022 16:42
Send private message

If the program must be installed on C:, you could use NTFS junction points. It works like a shortcut.

 

Or you could uninstall and reinstall the program this time onto another drive with free space.

 

For move to NTFS junction points, if your program was installed to the C:\bb folder, first move the folder and its contents to say D:\bb or E:\bb, then in command prompt run mklink /j C:\bb D:\bb (or E:\bb) (the format is mklink /j <link> <target>)
You may need to elevate to Command Prompt with Administrator privileges if you working with C:\
Don't forget to use double quote marks if the path contains spaces.

 

Junction points can be removed when no longer needed using the rmdir (or simply rd) command. e.g. rmdir C:\bb    Here the shortcut C:\bb is removed. The target folder/files are preserved.



Gordy7
1515 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2841479 1-Jan-2022 16:48
Send private message

Shuffle your drives about...

 

Move your C: drive to Disk0....

 

 




Gordy

 

My first ever network connection was a 1MHz AM crystal(OA91) radio receiver.

K8Toledo
640 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2841482 1-Jan-2022 16:57
Send private message

PDAMan:

 

I am trying to make my C Drive bigger. I successfully shrunk my D Drive by 20GB. I created a new volume and called it E: It is empty and sitting next to D:

 

When I go to C: to extend it, the option is greyed out. I can shrink it, and am def the Admin, but Extending it is not an option.

 

Everything looks fine otherwise as per the attached image.

 

Do I need a third-party app? 

 

What is a safe app to do this. Ideally I want more, but I thought I'd play safe and try this with 20GB. 

 

I have just installed Band In a Box 2022 and it has eaten up every bit of space I had left.

 

I welcome any suggestions, thanks

 

 

 

 

 

 

For resizing partitions I use EaseUS Partition Master.

 

 

 

Edit: I just looked at your Disk Management screenshot -  as @jamesrt said you only have 1GB of available space to extend into, so the question is moot.





allan
1558 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2841597 1-Jan-2022 20:06
Send private message

Or alternatively if your personal folders (Documents, Downloads, Music, Photos, Videos) are using a significant amount of space, use Properties / Location / Move to move them to your D drive

Jase2985
11561 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2841599 1-Jan-2022 20:09
Send private message

do you know whats taking up a lot of space on your C: drive?

 

 



lxsw20
2901 posts

Uber Geek


  #2841658 1-Jan-2022 20:35
Send private message

Treesize is a good bit of sofware to find out what is hogging space

Gordy7
1515 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2841663 1-Jan-2022 20:40
Send private message

Windows 10 and a few apps would likely use only 80 to 100GB of C: drive.




Gordy

 

My first ever network connection was a 1MHz AM crystal(OA91) radio receiver.

lxsw20
2901 posts

Uber Geek


  #2841671 1-Jan-2022 21:02
Send private message

What you might be best to do is uninstall band in a box, and reinstall it, but tell it to install to D:

Gordy7
1515 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2841681 1-Jan-2022 21:49
Send private message

lxsw20:

 

What you might be best to do is uninstall band in a box, and reinstall it, but tell it to install to D:

 

 

Similar thoughts here.... but we don't know the performance of the OP's drives...

 

I was thinking of splitting the D: drive0 into 2 500GB partitions.... moving the data to second half and then cloning the C: drive1 onto the first half of drive0.... many ways to approach it....

 

Hopefully the OP has got good backups before he restructures his computer 😀

 

 

 

 




Gordy

 

My first ever network connection was a 1MHz AM crystal(OA91) radio receiver.

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
73989 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2841682 1-Jan-2022 22:02
Send private message

If you are using OneDrive, a significant part of your storage is user data on OneDrive and the OneDrive is pointing to C:, you can use OneDrive On-Demand to set the folders to store on the cloud and only download if needed. 

 




PDAMan

178 posts

Master Geek

Trusted

  #2841712 2-Jan-2022 07:12
Send private message

Thanks folks, I'm going to have to come back to this in a couple of days.

 

Mauricio, I already had that selected but most of my files on Onedrive are data on my D Drive, particularly photos and videos, so I assume they don't have a footprint on C:

 

As to the suggestion of moving Band in a Box to D, or another partition, I thought programs had to run off C Drive. Has this changed? 




Luigi
Helping companies with location based problem solving, blogs and social media
SolomoConsulting
Find me on LinkedIn
Blog http://luigicappel.wordpress.com
Check out my songwriting

Gordy7
1515 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2841726 2-Jan-2022 08:40
Send private message

Band in a Box must be huge. Your best bet is to re-install it to your existing D: drive or run it from and external hard drive.

 

If you were to re-arrange partitions and move Windows, your BIOS/EUFI can can be made to boot off any partition.

 

Once in Windows the Computer Management/Disk Storage that you have used can re-assign drive letters and C: drive for the new Windows partition.

 

Can be tricky to re-arrange....

 

 

 

 




Gordy

 

My first ever network connection was a 1MHz AM crystal(OA91) radio receiver.

MaxineN
1037 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2841727 2-Jan-2022 08:44
Send private message

PDAMan:

Thanks folks, I'm going to have to come back to this in a couple of days.


Mauricio, I already had that selected but most of my files on Onedrive are data on my D Drive, particularly photos and videos, so I assume they don't have a footprint on C:


As to the suggestion of moving Band in a Box to D, or another partition, I thought programs had to run off C Drive. Has this changed? 



If it gives you an option to change directories during install. You can put the application anywhere you want.




