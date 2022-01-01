I am trying to make my C Drive bigger. I successfully shrunk my D Drive by 20GB. I created a new volume and called it E: It is empty and sitting next to D:

When I go to C: to extend it, the option is greyed out. I can shrink it, and am def the Admin, but Extending it is not an option.

Everything looks fine otherwise as per the attached image.

Do I need a third-party app?

What is a safe app to do this. Ideally I want more, but I thought I'd play safe and try this with 20GB.

I have just installed Band In a Box 2022 and it has eaten up every bit of space I had left.

I welcome any suggestions, thanks