The main brands for leasing A3 larger office units with a per page charge are:

Konica Minolta, HP, Toshiba, Kyocera - these usually come with onsite servicing, toner included etc - however Central otago could make things interesting - how close to Queenstown?

A leasing company would probably be happy to arrange a lease to own or standard length lease on the smaller business models, but you would probably be sorting out the toner, consumables your self

You say 500 pages in season - how many months? and how many pages out of season?

Whether its a fair deal or not depends on your budget, and how much you value your time at organising replacement toners, consumables etc

You can always get quotes from the big boys and see how the numbers stack up

Clint