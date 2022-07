Title almost says it all, managed to feed reverse 12v into an 8tb HDD (external usb adaptor with 12v feed for 3.5" HDD)

Didn't kill it straight away, i had flipped the polarity a few times trying to work out which way was which and not killed anything. Left it connected the wrong way however and then it died after something got hot.

Is it likely to be repairable and at what cost? Drive is worth $240.