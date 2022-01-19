Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Rickles

#293407 19-Jan-2022 10:54
A colleague is looking to get an external DVD drive, and there are plenty of options.

 

However, a couple of sales sites say "can not be used to install programs on Samsung, Mac, SONY, Fujitsu, Toshiba, NEC."

 

Why would this be?

  #2853311 19-Jan-2022 11:42
Sounds like nonsense :-)
Have you got a link to that ?

 


Perhaps it was replacement INTERNAL DVD drives you looked at ?
Or perhaps it was a garbage drive that couldnt read dual layer disks ?

 

Just buy one of these
https://www.pbtech.co.nz/category/components/optical-drives/external-cd-dvd-drives?o=lowest_price

 

 

 

 

Rickles

  #2853369 19-Jan-2022 11:56
Here is an example ... USB External DVD/CD Reader Drive CD Player 24x | Trade Me Marketplace

 

I've had a cheapie drive for ages and always worked on a Toshiba.

Oblivian
  #2853419 19-Jan-2022 13:08
Can only think of one of 2 reasons.

 

It's a ripoff drive with cloned hardware ID or seiral chip from one of those manufacturers so is blacklisted in the OEMs images (like the fdti that were via MS)

 

It's a high rated USB and they can't guarantee the older ones of those can do it via a single USB.

 

Or it's a really really bad english translation and doesn't mean anything



Rickles

  #2853456 19-Jan-2022 13:42
     >Can only think of one of 2 reasons.<

 

That's three, but I agree 😜, and colleague probably never forseeably using it on one of those manufacturers anyway.

allan
  #2853538 19-Jan-2022 15:02
Rickles:

 

     >Can only think of one of 2 reasons.<

 

That's three, but I agree 😜, and colleague probably never forseeably using it on one of those manufacturers anyway. 

 

Bad English translation perhaps... 😬

JaseNZ
  #2853639 19-Jan-2022 16:57
I went to a local recycle centre and picked up an old laptop that had a dvd r/w drive in it for $25 , bought the usb adapter off aliexpress for $5.

 

$30 cheap external dvd drive :-)

 

 




Ding Ding Ding Ding Ding : Ice cream man , Ice cream man

