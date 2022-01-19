A colleague is looking to get an external DVD drive, and there are plenty of options.
However, a couple of sales sites say "can not be used to install programs on Samsung, Mac, SONY, Fujitsu, Toshiba, NEC."
Why would this be?
Sounds like nonsense :-)
Have you got a link to that ?
Perhaps it was replacement INTERNAL DVD drives you looked at ?
Or perhaps it was a garbage drive that couldnt read dual layer disks ?
Just buy one of these
Here is an example ... USB External DVD/CD Reader Drive CD Player 24x | Trade Me Marketplace
I've had a cheapie drive for ages and always worked on a Toshiba.
Can only think of one of 2 reasons.
It's a ripoff drive with cloned hardware ID or seiral chip from one of those manufacturers so is blacklisted in the OEMs images (like the fdti that were via MS)
It's a high rated USB and they can't guarantee the older ones of those can do it via a single USB.
Or it's a really really bad english translation and doesn't mean anything
That's three, but I agree 😜, and colleague probably never forseeably using it on one of those manufacturers anyway.
Bad English translation perhaps... 😬
I went to a local recycle centre and picked up an old laptop that had a dvd r/w drive in it for $25 , bought the usb adapter off aliexpress for $5.
$30 cheap external dvd drive :-)
