Tossing up the idea of building a small low powered matx nas/hyper-v/kvm box for home.
Was thinking a good 6 core plus CPU using RAID-on-CPU function for the SSDs.
Wanted ECC for the ram but Intel drop that in their retail range :( AMD has it, but I have no idea what their local board raid is like.
What I am struggling with is, can I raid one two PCI4 NVMe SSDs on the motherboard? I have two Samsung 980 Pros 500GB I want to use.
I was then thinking an expansion card like this: https://www.computerlounge.co.nz/shop/components/storage/accessories/asus-hyper-m2-x16-gen-4-card#all-reviews for the local storage, say x4 2TB SSDs in a raid 10 or other.
Looking for wisdom.