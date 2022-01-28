Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsDesktop computingDual M.2 NVMe RAID - small server build

Zal

Zal

111 posts

Master Geek


#293533 28-Jan-2022 12:32
Send private message

Tossing up the idea of building a small low powered matx nas/hyper-v/kvm box for home.

 

 

 

Was thinking a good 6 core plus CPU using RAID-on-CPU function for the SSDs.

 

Wanted ECC for the ram but Intel drop that in their retail range :( AMD has it, but I have no idea what their local board raid is like.

 

 

 

What I am struggling with is, can I raid one two PCI4 NVMe SSDs on the motherboard? I have two Samsung 980 Pros 500GB I want to use.

 

 

 

I was then thinking an expansion card like this: https://www.computerlounge.co.nz/shop/components/storage/accessories/asus-hyper-m2-x16-gen-4-card#all-reviews for the local storage, say x4 2TB SSDs in a raid 10 or other.

 

 

 

Looking for wisdom.

Create new topic
gbwelly
1143 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2857651 28-Jan-2022 12:49
Send private message

What are you wanting to do with this once you've built it?

 

Complete silence and fast at the same time is expensive to achieve. I'd approach it from the data side of things. e.g. you'll want RAID for the NAS part, but really, you can back up your VMs to the NAS and run them on a single SSD -those Samsungs will be good to over 20K random iops, one would be fine for a home environment.

 

I originally built a completely silent, passively cooled Celeron system, right down to using a DC power supply. Now I am much happier with an Intel NUC, a USB Drobo, a little bit of noise and 14x my previous storage capacity.

 

 

 

 







Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Life360 protects each family member with advanced driving, digital, and location safety features. Choose the plan that fits your family’s size and life stage.

dt

dt
1085 posts

Uber Geek


  #2857652 28-Jan-2022 12:49
Send private message

double check with which ever hypervisor you go with if it support software raid, I know vmware doesn't so you might end up needing a raid controller as well.

PANiCnz
873 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2857655 28-Jan-2022 12:52
Send private message

Zal:

 

I was then thinking an expansion card like this: https://www.computerlounge.co.nz/shop/components/storage/accessories/asus-hyper-m2-x16-gen-4-card#all-reviews for the local storage, say x4 2TB SSDs in a raid 10 or other.

 

 

Your motherboard needs to support PCI-e bifurcation to use that adapter, its pretty common on newer motherboards. If you already have the motherboard there is normally an option to configure it in the BIOS.



ShinyChrome
SNNAAAAAAKKKKEEEEE
1439 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2857730 28-Jan-2022 14:13
Send private message

Apart from using the hardware you already have, what problem are you trying to solve here? Do you actually need both the availability AND speed of RAID 10 to go that expense?

 

To your question, something like Unraid supports a multi-pool, software RAID 1 setup, that can be used with any type of physical drive for VM vdisks, Docker, and caching, so as long as you have a board with enough ports, you can do dual NVMe drives.

Zal

Zal

111 posts

Master Geek


  #2857932 28-Jan-2022 18:42
Send private message

Thanks for the replies.

 

 

 

Wanted use:

 

Domain controller

 

blue iris for cameras and storage. This will be 3.5 drives.

 

Storage of "Linux ISOs"

 

Mucking around with VMs

 

 

 

My other options is a ML110 G10 but cost it rather high.

PANiCnz
873 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2858101 29-Jan-2022 09:36
Send private message

TBH you probably need different types of storage for the different use cases. A couple off SSD's is RAID is probably a good fit for VM storage, but some spinning rust is probably a better fit for your Linux ISO's. Linux ISO's are generally a good fit with Write Once Read Many (WORM) storage like Unraid. Unraid support KVM and Docker so can be a good basis for a home server, but personally I'm more inclined to run a proper hypervisor like ESXi or Proxmox. 

 

If your motherboard supports VT-d or IOMMU you can passthrough the storage controller to a VM and virtualize your NAS functionality. This way you can choose whatever NAS OS floats your boat e.g. Unraid, OMV, TrueNAS etc. 

Zal

Zal

111 posts

Master Geek


  #2902471 14-Apr-2022 18:27
Send private message

If anyone is interested, I went with an HP mini Elitedesk.

 

Raid 1 500GB nvme

 

Single 2.5 1tb disc or SSD most likely for cameras.

 

16GB ram for now

 

 

 

Does the job, but missing EEC.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

NCR Delivers Services to Run Bank of New Zealand ATM Network
Posted 30-Jul-2022 11:06

New HP Portfolio Supports New Era of Hybrid Work
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:14

Harman Kardon Launches Citation MultiBeam 1100 Soundbar
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:10

Nanogirl Labs Launches Creator Project
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:05

Marvel Snap Launches as an Action Collectible Card Game
Posted 26-Jul-2022 17:46

Jabra Talk 65 Review
Posted 26-Jul-2022 17:31

Huawei Watch D Review
Posted 26-Jul-2022 17:26

Huawei Introduces Watch Fit 2
Posted 14-Jul-2022 17:06

Huawei Launches Watch D in New Zealand
Posted 14-Jul-2022 17:05

Spark announces sale of 70% of TowerCo
Posted 12-Jul-2022 08:46

D-Link G415 4G Smart Router Review
Posted 27-Jun-2022 17:24

New Zealand Video Game Sales Reaches $540 Million
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:49

GitHub Copilot Generally Available to All Developers
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:37

Logitech G Introduces the New Astro A10 Headset
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:20

Fitbit introduces Sleep Profiles
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:11








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







Backblaze unlimited backup



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 