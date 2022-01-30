it's very easy to set up mail forwarding of incoming mail.
but i am unable to find a way to set up forwarding of outgoing mail.
is there a way to do that?
Anything useful here?
https://support.google.com/mail/answer/10957?hl=en
shouldn't be too difficult to add a BCC to the destination you want, right?
nitro:
yes i can manually add BCC to every mail, but i might forget, plus my wife won't do that
but yes i did think of that
What about setting up BCC?
https://www.lifewire.com/how-to-add-bcc-recipients-in-gmail-1171985
Edit:.... even better...
https://www.thewindowsclub.com/set-up-auto-cc-bcc-gmail-outlook
the closest i can get is to set up a filter to forward mails that end up in "sent" folder.
but it seems "sent" folder is immune to being picked up by filters. it has never once forwarded anything appearing in the sent folder
even specifying "sent" folder and "from" myself, it still don't get picked up
