ForumsDesktop computinggmail - possible to set up forwarding of sent mail?
Batman

#293568 30-Jan-2022 19:01
it's very easy to set up mail forwarding of incoming mail.

 

but i am unable to find a way to set up forwarding of outgoing mail. 

 

is there a way to do that?




Gordy7
  #2858636 30-Jan-2022 19:12
Anything useful here?

 

https://support.google.com/mail/answer/10957?hl=en

 

 




Gordy

 

nitro
  #2858684 30-Jan-2022 19:25
shouldn't be too difficult to add a BCC to the destination you want, right?

 

 

Batman

  #2858687 30-Jan-2022 19:48
nitro:

 

shouldn't be too difficult to add a BCC to the destination you want, right?

 

 

 

 

yes i can manually add BCC to every mail, but i might forget, plus my wife won't do that

 

but yes i did think of that




Gordy7
  #2858688 30-Jan-2022 19:48
What about setting up BCC?

 

https://www.lifewire.com/how-to-add-bcc-recipients-in-gmail-1171985

 

 

 

Edit:.... even better...

 

https://www.thewindowsclub.com/set-up-auto-cc-bcc-gmail-outlook

 

 




Gordy

 

Batman

  #2858689 30-Jan-2022 19:49
Gordy7:

 

Anything useful here?

 

https://support.google.com/mail/answer/10957?hl=en

 

 

 

 

the closest i can get is to set up a filter to forward mails that end up in "sent" folder. 

 

but it seems "sent" folder is immune to being picked up by filters. it has never once forwarded anything appearing in the sent folder

 

even specifying "sent" folder and "from" myself, it still don't get picked up




MadEngineer
  #2858929 30-Jan-2022 23:59
https://chrome.google.com/webstore/detail/auto-bcc-for-gmail-by-clo/bfhaienophdigbdknjamfcbhinmmnbha


Auto Bcc




