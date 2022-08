Thanks for the help guys, Have sorted out somebody to do it for me.



No remote access to the machine ever happened, no links were followed and nothing was installed when the scam happened.

Info re the bank login details were supplied and that is how it happened. The banks auto systems kicked in and locked the bank account. By grace of a miracle the amount taken was very small and we have been assured it will be refunded once the fraud case has concluded.



The bank (Kiwi Bank) have requested a full invoice on a letter head of the laptop being cleaned.

They have been very professional about the whole things and supportive to my wife who as you can imagine feels like shit for letting this happen, she feels embarrassed and very pissed off.

It was an IRD scam that just happened to coincide with her dealing with her brothers death and dealing with his estate.

It happened and we were so lucky things were locked, Other people are not so lucky.

Not a nice thing to have to go though at all.