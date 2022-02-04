Hey guys, I'm wondering if you guys have any good recommendations for an NVME. I was thinking the A2000 1TB or SN550 1TB.
I've always purchased Samsung and I've been happy with their performance and durability. They did well in an SSD durability test that's a bit old now, but was interesting. 970 Evo Plus 1TB is $199 on special right now.
I've always gone samsung as well Amazon US, always way cheaper, but with the dollar currently, might be better paying the extra $10-20 to get it local and pickup or get in a few days courier.
+1 for Samsung drives. Performance & durability are great, no issues at all.
I've had a good run with the cheapest Kingston drives. I'm of the opinion that once you are getting past 2GB per second it's all just a p__sing contest in real world desktop usage.
I saw that 1stwave has the A2000 1TB for around 165... which is the cheapest 1TB M.2 I've seen so far...
Are you wanting a cheap drive, or a good drive?
Sinuation:
I have two of these in two systems (1 desktop, one laptop). The oldest one is about a year old. They have been very good.
Mehrts:
Mostly acting as game storage.
You might be surprised at how little difference there is between SATA SSDs and NVMe for loading and playing games. LTT did a blind test on this, and the result was that no one could tell the difference. This reflects my own experiences also.
