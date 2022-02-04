Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Recommendations for a good NVMe SSD for around $200 NZD?
Sinuation

#293633 4-Feb-2022 01:06
Hey guys, I'm wondering if you guys have any good recommendations for an NVME. I was thinking the A2000 1TB or SN550 1TB.

timmmay
  #2861493 4-Feb-2022 06:26
I've always purchased Samsung and I've been happy with their performance and durability. They did well in an SSD durability test that's a bit old now, but was interesting. 970 Evo Plus 1TB is $199 on special right now.

SpartanVXL
  #2861566 4-Feb-2022 09:39
Remember to check Amazon Au, storage is often cheaper than local stock as long as you’re okay with a bit of a wait for shipping.

mentalinc
  #2861579 4-Feb-2022 10:04
I've always gone samsung as well Amazon US, always way cheaper, but with the dollar currently, might be better paying the extra $10-20 to get it local and pickup or get in a few days courier.




SpartanVXL
  #2861648 4-Feb-2022 11:33
Its just worth checking if it’s available for shipping to NZ from Aus. E.g. SN850 is $350 here whereas it’s $227-250 there.

If it’s only $10-20 then don’t really bother, if it’s $50 or so from a good seller then worth the wait.

Mehrts
  #2861830 4-Feb-2022 16:59
+1 for Samsung drives. Performance & durability are great, no issues at all.

gbwelly
  #2861836 4-Feb-2022 17:17
I've had a good run with the cheapest Kingston drives. I'm of the opinion that once you are getting past 2GB per second it's all just a p__sing contest in real world desktop usage.







Sinuation

  #2861916 5-Feb-2022 06:05
I saw that 1stwave has the A2000 1TB for around 165... which is the cheapest 1TB M.2 I've seen so far...



Mehrts
  #2862002 5-Feb-2022 09:48
Are you wanting a cheap drive, or a good drive?

gehenna
  #2862004 5-Feb-2022 09:52
PNY is good value. I have one in my PS5

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/search?sf=Pny&search_type=

gbwelly
  #2862078 5-Feb-2022 11:22
Sinuation:

 

I saw that 1stwave has the A2000 1TB for around 165... which is the cheapest 1TB M.2 I've seen so far...

 

 

 

 

I have two of these in two systems (1 desktop, one laptop). The oldest one is about a year old. They have been very good.

 

 







Sinuation

  #2862229 5-Feb-2022 15:32
Mehrts:

 

Are you wanting a cheap drive, or a good drive?

 

 

Mostly acting as game storage.

Gurezaemon
~HONYAKKER!~
  #2862253 5-Feb-2022 16:41
Sinuation:

 

Mehrts:

 

Are you wanting a cheap drive, or a good drive?

 

 

Mostly acting as game storage.

 

 

You might be surprised at how little difference there is between SATA SSDs and NVMe for loading and playing games. LTT did a blind test on this, and the result was that no one could tell the difference. This reflects my own experiences also.

 

https://youtu.be/4DKLA7w9eeA




