What do you use it for? Gaming, watching TV, general web browsing, etc.

6700K is fairly modern, you're probably not going to see much performance advantage on day to day tasks. I upgraded from a 2600K to a 5600X which in theory is a lot faster. It's a bit snappier when using the computer, and it renders video a lot faster, but it doesn't feel much faster. Demanding tasks like games you might see more improvements.