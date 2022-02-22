How I re-installed it , this was a while back ...

search for setupconsumerc2rolw.exe



You need some fixes for Win10

From my old notes (some years back)

- Install in Win7 compatability mode

- Install the 'fix' click2run2010-kb2598285-fullfile-x86-glb.exe

- run it in XP mode .

Starter was advert funded (adverts when using it), so may be some issues with that now .

More up to date (yet still old) info here

https://answers.microsoft.com/en-us/msoffice/forum/all/microsoft-word-starter/56186812-0f2e-4942-8720-3e5f0f581dc0

"Officially" it could only be installed at the factory" , so you need to jump through some hoops to reinstall it .