Howdy Geekzone,
I'm having issues with Office 2010 Starter and after running thru the help threads from Microsoft regarding this issue, I believe I require download link for setupConsumerC2R.exe, does anyone know where I can source this from?
I get the "Cannot be opened" error on launch of Office Starter 2010. According to Microsoft help pages, running setupConsumerC2R.exe should help.
I've tried disabling firewall and antivirus, then attempted repair of Office Starter without success.
System is:
-Windows 10 OS
- Intel Core i7 2.30ghz
- 4GB ram
- 64bit
Microsoft Office starter software was legitimately purchased bundled with computer, but as no install CD included I can't simply reinstall myself.
Have tried checking for Windows Update, however on clicking into that option from Settings menu, blue loading indicator moves left to right along top of screen, but nothing actually loads (even when left for 5 minutes), could this be an issue worth investigating?
Any help is VERY much appreciated!