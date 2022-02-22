Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Office 2010 Starter - failing to load
sooby

11 posts

Geek


#293934 22-Feb-2022 20:43
Howdy Geekzone,

 

I'm having issues with Office 2010 Starter and after running thru the help threads from Microsoft regarding this issue, I believe I require download link for setupConsumerC2R.exe, does anyone know where I can source this from?

I get the "Cannot be opened" error on launch of Office Starter 2010. According to Microsoft help pages, running setupConsumerC2R.exe should help.

I've tried disabling firewall and antivirus, then attempted repair of Office Starter without success.

System is:
-Windows 10 OS
- Intel Core i7 2.30ghz
- 4GB ram
- 64bit

Microsoft Office starter software was legitimately purchased bundled with computer, but as no install CD included I can't simply reinstall myself.

Have tried checking for Windows Update, however on clicking into that option from Settings menu, blue loading indicator moves left to right along top of screen, but nothing actually loads (even when left for 5 minutes), could this be an issue worth investigating?

Any help is VERY much appreciated! 

Lias
4832 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2872993 22-Feb-2022 22:14
Office 2010 has been out of support for a few years now, and Office is a pretty common malware vector, I'd recommend upgrading or switching to a supported free alternative like Libre.




I'm a geek, a gamer, a dad and an IT Professional. I have a full rack home lab, size 15 feet, an epic beard and Asperger's. I'm a bit of a Cypherpunk, who believes information wants to be free and the Net interprets censorship as damage and routes around it.

yitz
1669 posts

Uber Geek


  #2872999 22-Feb-2022 22:41
Try https://archive.org/details/microsoft-office-2010-sp-1-english-opk 

 

It looks to be the OEM Preinstall Kit for Office 2010 SP1 which is used to preload trial versions of Office onto new PCs by system builders. It also includes the Starter edition.

 

I assume it will update itself to the latest version as per below link. As mentioned, support for Office 2010 ended on October 13, 2020.

 

https://docs.microsoft.com/en-us/officeupdates/update-history-office-2010-click-to-run 

1101
3005 posts

Uber Geek


  #2873092 23-Feb-2022 09:44
2010 starter (install) is COMPLETELY different from Office 2010

 

Install links for 2010 & SP1 are the wrong product.

If you google search you should be able to find the installer.
It may give alot of issues trying to re-install,

 

 



1101
3005 posts

Uber Geek


  #2873163 23-Feb-2022 11:07
How I re-installed it , this was a while back ...

 

search for setupconsumerc2rolw.exe

You need some fixes for Win10
From my old notes (some years back)
- Install in Win7 compatability mode
- Install the 'fix'  click2run2010-kb2598285-fullfile-x86-glb.exe
- run it in XP mode .

 

Starter was advert funded (adverts when using it), so may be some issues with that now .

 

More up to date (yet still old) info here
https://answers.microsoft.com/en-us/msoffice/forum/all/microsoft-word-starter/56186812-0f2e-4942-8720-3e5f0f581dc0

 

"Officially" it could only be installed at the factory" , so you need to jump through some hoops to reinstall it .

 

 

 

 

cooljoo
86 posts

Master Geek


  #2873206 23-Feb-2022 12:00
Good on you still want to use your original software.

 

Just checking do you want to use Office 2010 for simple Word/Excel/Powerpoint?

 

If your needs are basic then you are honestly better off using the free Office Online - https://www.microsoft.com/en-us/microsoft-365/free-office-online-for-the-web

 

If you have a Google Account then you can use Google's version of Office for free. Google Docs, Sheets and Slides.

