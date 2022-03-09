Had to reset my phone, did a backup but it didnt backup data within apps (for security most likely), so now need to set up a lot of stuff again.

One of those things is Google Authenticator.

I'm trying to add my Microsoft account to it, but I cannot for the life of me find anywhere on my MS account where to generate a text or QR code to use with Google Authenticator.

Can someone point me in the right direction ? All the instructions I find online are a few years old and MS changes their layout quite often...... so cant find the links in the instructions.

Thanks :D