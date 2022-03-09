Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Microsoft on Google Authenticator

#294151 9-Mar-2022 08:07
Had to reset my phone, did a backup but it didnt backup data within apps (for security most likely), so now need to set up a lot of stuff again.

 

One of those things is Google Authenticator.

 

I'm trying to add my Microsoft account to it, but I cannot for the life of me find anywhere on my MS account where to generate a text or QR code to use with Google Authenticator.

 

Can someone point me in the right direction ? All the instructions I find online are a few years old and MS changes their layout quite often...... so cant find the links in the instructions.

 

 

 

Thanks :D

 

 




XPD^ / DemiseNZ

 

Photos, Free Games, Amiga and more!

 

https://www.xpd.co.nz/

 

 

  #2881444 9-Mar-2022 08:11
First thing, stop using Google Authenticator and switch to Authy.




Are you happy with Geekzone? Consider subscribing or making a donation.

 

 

 

freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure 

 

These links are referral codes: Sharesies | Mighty Ape | Norton 360 | Lenovo laptops | GoodsyncGeekzone Blockchain Project

  #2882428 9-Mar-2022 08:28
You should go to https://account.live.com and click Security on top, then Advanced Security Options.




Are you happy with Geekzone? Consider subscribing or making a donation.

 

 

 

freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure 

 

These links are referral codes: Sharesies | Mighty Ape | Norton 360 | Lenovo laptops | GoodsyncGeekzone Blockchain Project

  #2883460 9-Mar-2022 09:02
LOL, ok, will take look at Authy :D 

 

Ta

 

 




XPD^ / DemiseNZ

 

Photos, Free Games, Amiga and more!

 

https://www.xpd.co.nz/

 

 



  #2883473 9-Mar-2022 09:25
Definitely authy over google authenticator, much easier to use and syncs between multiple devices. I use Microsoft Authenticator as well for Microsoft push notifications, mostly for work.

  #2883480 9-Mar-2022 09:38
Microsoft Authenticator for Microsoft and Office accounts is great. Make sure to create 2FA as an alternative - using Authy for example. And Authy for everything else.




Are you happy with Geekzone? Consider subscribing or making a donation.

 

 

 

freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure 

 

These links are referral codes: Sharesies | Mighty Ape | Norton 360 | Lenovo laptops | GoodsyncGeekzone Blockchain Project

  #2883491 9-Mar-2022 09:55
+1 for Authy. 




I'm a geek, a gamer, a dad and an IT Professional. I have a full rack home lab, size 15 feet, an epic beard and Asperger's. I'm a bit of a Cypherpunk, who believes information wants to be free and the Net interprets censorship as damage and routes around it.

  #2883493 9-Mar-2022 09:57
I use MS authenticator for nearly all my 2FA. What do I gain by switching to Authy?




Amanon



  #2883497 9-Mar-2022 10:00
Authy is easy to sync between devices and has a desktop application.




Are you happy with Geekzone? Consider subscribing or making a donation.

 

 

 

freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure 

 

These links are referral codes: Sharesies | Mighty Ape | Norton 360 | Lenovo laptops | GoodsyncGeekzone Blockchain Project

  #2883498 9-Mar-2022 10:01
Dulouz:

 

I use MS authenticator for nearly all my 2FA. What do I gain by switching to Authy?

 

 

You can use Authy on multiple phones / PC and if you get a new phone it populates your MFA automatically. I've never managed to get MS authenticator to do that.

  #2883500 9-Mar-2022 10:03
Microsoft Authenticator can backup 2FA codes but for the Microsoft/Office accounts it needs you to relink all of them. 




Are you happy with Geekzone? Consider subscribing or making a donation.

 

 

 

freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure 

 

These links are referral codes: Sharesies | Mighty Ape | Norton 360 | Lenovo laptops | GoodsyncGeekzone Blockchain Project

  #2883501 9-Mar-2022 10:04
timmmay:

 

Dulouz:

 

I use MS authenticator for nearly all my 2FA. What do I gain by switching to Authy?

 

 

You can use Authy on multiple phones / PC and if you get a new phone it populates your MFA automatically. I've never managed to get MS authenticator to do that.

 

 

I've switched phones with MS Authenticator. It has a cloud backup option.




Amanon

  #2883511 9-Mar-2022 10:22
Never had issues with Google Authenticator. It has a transfer accounts to new device option at top under the ....

 

But then I use a Huawei phone so may that says it all :) I also have a full copy on my ipad (but that only allows export)

 

 

  #2883549 9-Mar-2022 11:09
Dulouz:

 

timmmay:

 

Dulouz:

 

I use MS authenticator for nearly all my 2FA. What do I gain by switching to Authy?

 

 

You can use Authy on multiple phones / PC and if you get a new phone it populates your MFA automatically. I've never managed to get MS authenticator to do that.

 

 

I've switched phones with MS Authenticator. It has a cloud backup option.

 

 

It does - now. But it doesn't have a sync to a desktop application, which is very handy.

 

Also, once you have hundreds of 2FA accounts with one app, it's really hard to move to another. Choose wisely.




Are you happy with Geekzone? Consider subscribing or making a donation.

 

 

 

freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure 

 

These links are referral codes: Sharesies | Mighty Ape | Norton 360 | Lenovo laptops | GoodsyncGeekzone Blockchain Project

  #2883562 9-Mar-2022 11:13
Quinny:

 

Never had issues with Google Authenticator. It has a transfer accounts to new device option at top under the ....

 

But then I use a Huawei phone so may that says it all :) I also have a full copy on my ipad (but that only allows export)

 

 

That's fine and all when you have both phones, but in every other scenario where you don't, it results in pure pain and suffering. I've got 15 or more 2FA services, used to take me half a day to reset passwords and re-setup 2FA. Extra fun when you have to rely on central IT people at work to do parts of it for you. AWS and Salesforce comes to mind...

  #2883587 9-Mar-2022 11:33
This made me curious, so I counted my 2FA - currently at 135. I wouldn't want to lose a phone and having a desktop application makes it a lot easier.




Are you happy with Geekzone? Consider subscribing or making a donation.

 

 

 

freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure 

 

These links are referral codes: Sharesies | Mighty Ape | Norton 360 | Lenovo laptops | GoodsyncGeekzone Blockchain Project

