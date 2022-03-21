I thinking during a power cut today I lost a screen, it flickers but nothing else. I use a dual screen system and the other screen is fine.

Based on no real fix I'm off to buy a new one this week.

To be honest I don't even know what I need in a screen. I do web stuff, stream a lot of video content and play flight simulator a lot. My GPU is a RTX2060 Super. Current size was 21" wide screen I think.

So what should I be looking for in the affordable range

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/MONDEL22220/Dell-E2220H-215-Full-HD-IPS-Business-Monitor--1920?type=open

vs

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/MONTTA2420/Titan-Army-24H3G-24-Full-HD-Curved-Gaming-Monitor

I don't need curved but is the refresh rate way better and will it help?