ForumsDesktop computingPC Screen Replacement - what do get what to look for
kiwis

794 posts

Ultimate Geek


#295323 21-Mar-2022 17:13
I thinking during a power cut today I lost a screen, it flickers but nothing else. I use a dual screen system and the other screen is fine. 

 

Based on no real fix I'm off to buy a new one this week. 

 

To be honest I don't even know what I need in a screen. I do web stuff, stream a lot of video content and play flight simulator a lot.  My GPU is a RTX2060 Super.  Current size was 21" wide screen I think.

 

So what should I be looking for in the affordable range

 

 

 

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/MONDEL22220/Dell-E2220H-215-Full-HD-IPS-Business-Monitor--1920?type=open

 

 

 

vs 

 

 

 

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/MONTTA2420/Titan-Army-24H3G-24-Full-HD-Curved-Gaming-Monitor

 

 

 

I don't need curved but is the refresh rate way better and will it help?

 1 | 2
Dynamic
3371 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2889666 21-Mar-2022 17:16
If possible, swap the cables between your screens and see if the fault stays with the screen or with the cable/connector.  Check and unplug/re-plug all your cables.  It's possible if your screen using a laptop-style power pack that this has died and the screen itself is fine.




“Don't believe anything you read on the net. Except this. Well, including this, I suppose.” Douglas Adams

 

Referral links to services I use, really like, and may be rewarded if you sign up:
PocketSmith for budgeting and personal finance management.  A great Kiwi company.

xpd

xpd
Trash bandit
11916 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2889674 21-Mar-2022 17:21
Refresh rates help with gaming, curved apparently meant to help on the eyes.  I picked up a Samsung 27" curved 1080P just over a year ago, cant live with anything smaller now :)

 

 




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon

 

Website - Photo Gallery - Instagram

 

 

kiwis

794 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2889676 21-Mar-2022 17:27
Dynamic:

 

If possible, swap the cables between your screens and see if the fault stays with the screen or with the cable/connector.  Check and unplug/re-plug all your cables.  It's possible if your screen using a laptop-style power pack that this has died and the screen itself is fine.

 

 

 

 

Thanks for the suggestion, I just tried this with no joy. Same response. 



kiwis

794 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2889677 21-Mar-2022 17:28
xpd:

 

Refresh rates help with gaming, curved apparently meant to help on the eyes.  I picked up a Samsung 27" curved 1080P just over a year ago, cant live with anything smaller now :)

 

 

 

 

 

 

27 is huge, I prefer dual screen for multi tasking. Watch TV on one, work on another :-)

Lias
4862 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2889696 21-Mar-2022 18:31
kiwis:

 

27 is huge, I prefer dual screen for multi tasking. Watch TV on one, work on another :-)

 

 

Time to go triple or quad screen :-)




I'm a geek, a gamer, a dad and an IT Professional. I have a full rack home lab, size 15 feet, an epic beard and Asperger's. I'm a bit of a Cypherpunk, who believes information wants to be free and the Net interprets censorship as damage and routes around it.

xpd

xpd
Trash bandit
11916 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2889714 21-Mar-2022 20:05
kiwis:

 

xpd:

 

Refresh rates help with gaming, curved apparently meant to help on the eyes.  I picked up a Samsung 27" curved 1080P just over a year ago, cant live with anything smaller now :)

 

 

 

 

 

 

27 is huge, I prefer dual screen for multi tasking. Watch TV on one, work on another :-)

 

 

27 is a really nice size to work with :) Wish I had two of them

 

I have dual 29" Widescreen LG's at the office, thats fun :D Almost tempted to bring them home...

 

 

 

 




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon

 

Website - Photo Gallery - Instagram

 

 

kiwis

794 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2889735 21-Mar-2022 20:58
Is this good value?

 

 

 

https://www.mightyape.co.nz/product/23-8-acer-k2-1080p-75hz-1ms-freesync-gaming-monitor/35355870

 

 



Lias
4862 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2889913 22-Mar-2022 10:21
kiwis:

 

Is this good value?

 

https://www.mightyape.co.nz/product/23-8-acer-k2-1080p-75hz-1ms-freesync-gaming-monitor/35355870

 

 

Not in my opinion.

 

 




I'm a geek, a gamer, a dad and an IT Professional. I have a full rack home lab, size 15 feet, an epic beard and Asperger's. I'm a bit of a Cypherpunk, who believes information wants to be free and the Net interprets censorship as damage and routes around it.

kiwis

794 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2889926 22-Mar-2022 10:57
Lias:

 

kiwis:

 

Is this good value?

 

https://www.mightyape.co.nz/product/23-8-acer-k2-1080p-75hz-1ms-freesync-gaming-monitor/35355870

 

 

Not in my opinion.

 

 

 

 

Why's that? 75ghz is better than most which are 60ghz in this price range. If it's based on the fact you can get it for about $40 cheaper elsewhere, for me it would mean a 2hour round trip to pick it up or wait on delivery.  I go past mightyape daily so I factor that into the price.

 

Next one is around $295..

 

Perhaps there's other specs I should be looking for? - i guess this is what I'm asking in my original question.

 

Like why's this better?

 

https://www.mightyape.co.nz/product/24-samsung-t37f-1080p-75hz-5ms-freesync-gaming-monitor/35578355

 

 

 

After looking around, I don't really want to spend more than $300 as I don't game enough to justify it. FPS doesn't make the one game I play "better"

 

 

xpd

xpd
Trash bandit
11916 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2890024 22-Mar-2022 13:09
FYI, Pickup from Mightyape is on and off due to staff with the "c", so check with them if pickup is available :)

 

And appears to be power cut there today.......  

 

 

 

 

 

 




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon

 

Website - Photo Gallery - Instagram

 

 

Lias
4862 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2890266 22-Mar-2022 18:15
kiwis:

 

Why's that? 

 

 

It's cheaper elsewhere (which you've covered)

 

Acer is a brand I personally avoid and don't recommend.

 

Marketing aside I don't think in 2022 it's appropriate to label anything under 1440p 100hz as a gaming monitor.

 

Now maybe it meets your needs, or is the best compromise for your personal circumstances.. hard to say, but I wouldn't buy it.




I'm a geek, a gamer, a dad and an IT Professional. I have a full rack home lab, size 15 feet, an epic beard and Asperger's. I'm a bit of a Cypherpunk, who believes information wants to be free and the Net interprets censorship as damage and routes around it.

andrew75
40 posts

Geek


  #2890288 22-Mar-2022 19:13
Seems to me that 'wasting' a 2060 Super on a 60Hz 1080p screen is sacrilege...

 

Having a high refresh rate screen even makes everyday tasks like dragging windows and using the mouse so much nicer.

 

 

kiwis

794 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2890503 23-Mar-2022 10:09
andrew75:

 

Seems to me that 'wasting' a 2060 Super on a 60Hz 1080p screen is sacrilege...

 

Having a high refresh rate screen even makes everyday tasks like dragging windows and using the mouse so much nicer.

 

 

 

 

 

 

1440p monitors are so expensive... 

 

 

 

is it better to have a higher hertz rating or higher resolution?

 

 

 

There's a few 1080p monitors with higher hertz than 60

SpartanVXL
843 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2890532 23-Mar-2022 11:37
https://www.computerlounge.co.nz/shop/peripherals/monitors/gaming-monitors/viewsonic-vx2718-2kpc-mhd-27-qhd-165hz-1ms-va-curved-gaming-monitor

Unless something has gone wrong with CL recently, you can buy this model on sale for $350, so not too expensive. (I remember when they were $700-1000)

Reason you don’t get recommended 1080p 60-75Hz monitors is because brand new ones aren’t much different pricewise to a better spec’d panel. 21-24” or so 1080p have been around so long that they’re mostly bargain-bin, you’d be better off buying second hand for $50 on trademe.

Now if you really aren’t a gamer at all and needed just media/office requirements then you’d be recommended a 16:10 Dell screen with proper warranty and all.

Unless you have desk restrictions, 27” is not that big unless you have the screen very close to you (sub 50cm).

Edit: if you are worried about performance from a 2060 at 1440p then there are options as you’ve said for 1080p 144Hz+

https://www.computerlounge.co.nz/shop/peripherals/monitors/gaming-monitors/viewsonic-vx2418-p-mhd-fhd-165hz-1ms-gaming-monitor

But as you’ll notice it gets closer to the $400 mark you can go to 1440p. Depends on your needs.

kiwis

794 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2890644 23-Mar-2022 12:56
SpartanVXL: https://www.computerlounge.co.nz/shop/peripherals/monitors/gaming-monitors/viewsonic-vx2718-2kpc-mhd-27-qhd-165hz-1ms-va-curved-gaming-monitor

Unless something has gone wrong with CL recently, you can buy this model on sale for $350, so not too expensive. (I remember when they were $700-1000)

Reason you don’t get recommended 1080p 60-75Hz monitors is because brand new ones aren’t much different pricewise to a better spec’d panel. 21-24” or so 1080p have been around so long that they’re mostly bargain-bin, you’d be better off buying second hand for $50 on trademe.

Now if you really aren’t a gamer at all and needed just media/office requirements then you’d be recommended a 16:10 Dell screen with proper warranty and all.

Unless you have desk restrictions, 27” is not that big unless you have the screen very close to you (sub 50cm).

Edit: if you are worried about performance from a 2060 at 1440p then there are options as you’ve said for 1080p 144Hz+

https://www.computerlounge.co.nz/shop/peripherals/monitors/gaming-monitors/viewsonic-vx2418-p-mhd-fhd-165hz-1ms-gaming-monitor

But as you’ll notice it gets closer to the $400 mark you can go to 1440p. Depends on your needs.


Isn’t ViewSonic a very budget brand? I’ve read a lot of bad reviews, in fact most places I’ve read reviews it’s been 50/50 good and bad.

When I think about it, I had no issue before so would be happy to replace with similar spec.

Maybe money should go into size 27” 1080p @ 60hz

 1 | 2
