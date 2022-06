I have just reinstalled windows 11. Having an issue with setting up Qsync to backup to my NAS box again. It worked fine before I reinstalled. When I try to select the folders on computer I want to backup I get a error message, This folder does not support sync. It seems I can select any folder I want except for the 3 I had previously been syncing.

As shown in the picture, the folder Icon has a Qsync symbol on it.