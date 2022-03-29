Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsDesktop computingUSB-C Monitor or dock recommendations
Shapenz

500 posts

Ultimate Geek


#295434 29-Mar-2022 11:09
Send private message quote this post

Oh snap - another monitor thread.... I need to find a new monitor or dock for the wife's WFH setup.

 

She has a Thinkpad that charges through USB-C so hoping to get a monitor that will connect with one cable... charge the laptop and connect the display. Bonus would be if it has a USB-A port also so wireless keyboard and mouse can permanently be connected to the monitor?

 

22-25" range and its just for spreadsheets so doesn't need high refresh rate / colour accuracy etc.

 

 

 

Or alternately is there a decent USB-C dock that would tick all the boxes? I already have some decent HP Elite Displays but nothing with USB-C

View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2
Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Norton 360 antivirus provides enhanced security for your connected devices, a secure VPN for online privacy, Password Manager, Firewall, SafeCam, PC Cloud Backup, Dark Web Monitoring, Parental Control, and more. An all-in-one cybersecurity solution backed by 100% Virus Protection Promise and 60 Day Money Back Guarantee.
Dynamic
3377 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2893432 29-Mar-2022 11:16
Send private message quote this post

Have a look at the HP E24u

 

Or to level up, the P34hc or E34m  :)




“Don't believe anything you read on the net. Except this. Well, including this, I suppose.” Douglas Adams

 

Referral links to services I use, really like, and may be rewarded if you sign up:
PocketSmith for budgeting and personal finance management.  A great Kiwi company.

jonathan18
6067 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2893439 29-Mar-2022 11:28
Send private message quote this post

In terms of docks, I really like the HP Thunderbolt dock with add-on audio module I got off TM for $150; while it adds another box into the mix, it provides so much more than a monitor can do - single cable between laptop and dock; dock obviously provides laptop power and accepts audio and video from the laptop, but also provides Ethernet, USB hub for keyboard/mouse, and also audio with controls (volume up/down/mute; accept/reject calls). The monitor I've just bought is completely lacking in any extra features like USB-C or speakers, but that's not an issue given the hub.

 

mentalinc
2461 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2893448 29-Mar-2022 11:40
Send private message quote this post

Do you have a model number?

 

And does it have USB-C display out on the hub?

 

I.e. Hub connects to laptop with USB-C and then connects to the monitor with USB-C as well?




CPU: AMD 5900x | RAM: GSKILL Trident Z Neo RGB F4-3600C16D-32GTZNC-32-GB | MB:  Asus X570-E | GFX: EVGA FTW3 Ultra RTX 3080Ti| Monitor: LG 27GL850-B 2560x1440

 

 



xpd

xpd
Trash bandit
11926 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2893449 29-Mar-2022 11:42
Send private message quote this post

We have the HP USBC G5 or whatever it is at work, but having issues with them with latest Probooks.

 

So I got a Kensington USB C dock to trial, which has been working flawlessly.

 

https://www.kensington.com/en-nz/p/products/connectivity/universal-laptop-docking-stations/sd4780p-usb-c-usb-a-10gbps-dual-4k-hybrid-docking-station-w-100w-pd-dphdmi-winmacchrome/

 

 




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon

 

Website - Photo Gallery - Instagram

 

 

jonathan18
6067 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2893453 29-Mar-2022 11:48
Send private message quote this post

mentalinc:

 

Do you have a model number?

 

And does it have USB-C display out on the hub?

 

I.e. Hub connects to laptop with USB-C and then connects to the monitor with USB-C as well?

 

 

(I think these questions are for me? If so...)

 

It's an HP Thunderbolt Dock 120W G2.

 

I don't have a USB-C-enabled monitor to test this (using DP), but the specs include "1 USB-C™ DisplayPort™ data and power out (15W)", which I had assumed would provide for this?

 

https://www.hp.com/us-en/shop/pdp/hp-thunderbolt-dock-120w-g2

 

As per xpd's post above, I've heard of some having problems with the HP hubs (perhaps the newer gens?), but it's working pretty flawlessly with my laptop (HP ZBook).

mdf

mdf
3065 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2893460 29-Mar-2022 11:54
Send private message quote this post

I'm quite a fan of Dell displays. For spreadsheets, I wouldn't underestimate the value of going up to a QHD screen. Much more real estate for finding the incorrect cell reference.

mdf

mdf
3065 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2893465 29-Mar-2022 12:13
Send private message quote this post

Have just noticed that PB's daily steal today is an off lease dock: https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/EXNBDTAR117/Targus-DOCK117-Docking-Station-A--Grade-Off-Lease

 

Seems to be a sharp price but I've not used these so cannot directly endorse.



Andib
1231 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #2893467 29-Mar-2022 12:19
Send private message quote this post

If you're after a monitor with a built-in dock, These Phillips monitors have been pretty reliable for us.

 

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/MONPHS521240/Philips-243B175-24-Full-HD-USB-C-Docking-Monitor




Signing up for Contact Energy? Use my referral and we both get $100 credit.

Shapenz

500 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2893468 29-Mar-2022 12:34
Send private message quote this post

mdf:

 

Have just noticed that PB's daily steal today is an off lease dock: https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/EXNBDTAR117/Targus-DOCK117-Docking-Station-A--Grade-Off-Lease

 

Seems to be a sharp price but I've not used these so cannot directly endorse.

 

 

 

 

Yeah that Targus looks okay actually - some of the prices on these docks are almost what a monitor costs.

PANiCnz
864 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2893469 29-Mar-2022 12:37
Send private message quote this post

Shapenz:

 

mdf:

 

Have just noticed that PB's daily steal today is an off lease dock: https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/EXNBDTAR117/Targus-DOCK117-Docking-Station-A--Grade-Off-Lease

 

Seems to be a sharp price but I've not used these so cannot directly endorse.

 

 

 

 

Yeah that Targus looks okay actually - some of the prices on these docks are almost what a monitor costs.

 

 

Be careful, looks like its got a second cable for power, rather than providing power delivery over USB-C like most of the newer docks.

PJ48
205 posts

Master Geek


  #2893477 29-Mar-2022 12:56
Send private message quote this post

Probably more than what you are after but I have a Dell Ultrasharp Buy the Dell UltraSharp U2722DE 27" QHD USB-C HUB Monitor, With RJ45 and HDMI... ( U2722DE ) online - PBTech.co.nz

 

It both connects and supplies power to the laptop (up to 90W) via USB-C, and has multiple additional USB-A and USB-C ports, ethernet etc. I have it completely set up with ethernet, keyboard and mouse etc, so all I have to do is plug my laptop in via USB-C and everything works flawlessly.  I got an ultrasharp because i needed colour accuracy for photography, but there may be less well specced Dells that would do the trick?

 

 

 

This one looks to be very similar at 24 inchBuy the Dell P2422HE 24" Full HD USB-C Hub Business Monitor , With RJ45 and... ( P2422HE ) online - PBTech.co.nz

Earbanean
585 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2893482 29-Mar-2022 13:08
Send private message quote this post

I got a small Cable Matters 8K HDMI USB C Hub to connect my Surface to a 4K Dell monitor via HDMI.  The hub will also power the Surface over USB-C (when power connected to the hub's USB-C port), connect to ethernet and has 2 USB-A ports.  It was only about $74 NZD, plus deliv from the Amazon US.  The monitor is a S2721QS 4K monitor that was on special at Noel for $470 ish. I think it still is.

 

I find it a pretty good solution.  Mostly don't need the 4K, but can be helpful when sitting close.

 

jarledb
Webhead
2809 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2893511 29-Mar-2022 14:11
Send private message quote this post

I really like the LG Ultrafine 27" 4K with USB-C and USB-A hub built in (link to PBtech).

 

So much so that I have just ordered a couple more for the home office. 

 

Saying that, been happy with Dell monitors and Samsung (high end IPS) monitors before, so those are probably good buys as well.

 

 

Shapenz

500 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2893532 29-Mar-2022 14:48
Send private message quote this post

Yeah my wife only uses it for spreadsheets and email so high res colour accurate displays are a bit of a waste.

I’ll give one of those cheap adapters above a try first see how it goes

mentalinc
2461 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2893560 29-Mar-2022 15:14
Send private message quote this post

She needs high res 1440p (but not high refresh rate 144hz)




CPU: AMD 5900x | RAM: GSKILL Trident Z Neo RGB F4-3600C16D-32GTZNC-32-GB | MB:  Asus X570-E | GFX: EVGA FTW3 Ultra RTX 3080Ti| Monitor: LG 27GL850-B 2560x1440

 

 

 1 | 2
View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic





News and reviews »

D-Link G415 4G Smart Router Review
Posted 27-Jun-2022 17:24

New Zealand Video Game Sales Reaches $540 Million
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:49

Github Copilot Generally Available to All Developers
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:37

Logitech G Introduces the New Astro A10 Headset
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:20

Fitbit introduces Sleep Profiles
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:11

Synology Introduces FlashStation FS3410
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:04

Intel Arc A380 Graphics First Available in China
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:08

JBL Introduces PartyBox Encore Essential Speaker
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:05

New TVNZ+ streaming brand launches
Posted 13-Jun-2022 08:35

Chromecast With Google TV Review
Posted 10-Jun-2022 17:10

Xbox Gaming on Your Samsung Smart TV No Console Required
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

HP Envy Inspire 7900e Review
Posted 9-Jun-2022 20:31

Philips Hue Starter Kit Review
Posted 4-Jun-2022 11:10

Sony Expands Its Wireless Speaker X-series Range
Posted 4-Jun-2022 10:25








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 