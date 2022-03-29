Oh snap - another monitor thread.... I need to find a new monitor or dock for the wife's WFH setup.

She has a Thinkpad that charges through USB-C so hoping to get a monitor that will connect with one cable... charge the laptop and connect the display. Bonus would be if it has a USB-A port also so wireless keyboard and mouse can permanently be connected to the monitor?

22-25" range and its just for spreadsheets so doesn't need high refresh rate / colour accuracy etc.

Or alternately is there a decent USB-C dock that would tick all the boxes? I already have some decent HP Elite Displays but nothing with USB-C