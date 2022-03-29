Hi All

After some guidance on what would be causing the following behaviour on my monitor? It is a constant flickering and colour changing - unbearable to watch.

I am running an Intel NUC BXNUC10i5FNK connected via HDMI cable to Dell 24 Touch Monitor (P2418HT) along with the USB cable. NUC and screen are approx. 5m apart (distance up one wall, across corridor, and down other side). NUC is setup with Win10pro and runs some home automation and CCTV applications primarily, thus running 24/7.

The monitor is turned off at night and also the screensaver kicks in when idle - tried having the screen go to sleep, but could not get to wake up using the touch capability (separate issue 😀 )

It will run fine for 2-3 months and then the following will occur resulting in the NUC being unresponsive and requiring a hard reboot.

Have re-seated the HDMI cable and the issue still occurs. OS is all patched up along with BIOS etc.

Open to any thoughts as to resolve or at least understand issue?