I am trying to access Auckland City Council website using Chrome https://www.aucklandcouncil.govt.nz/ I posted on here a few minutes ago and as soon as I posted it came up so I deleted post. Unfortunately it was only the front page and it would not serve up any other pages. I rebooted just in case it was me but nope cannot access site again

I tried Firefox and it gived this error message

Secure Connection Failed

An error occurred during a connection to www.aucklandcouncil.govt.nz. PR_CONNECT_RESET_ERROR

The page you are trying to view cannot be shown because the authenticity of the received data could not be verified.

Please contact the website owners to inform them of this problem.

Can anyone else confirm if they can get a working site?

If not working any sugestions why not.