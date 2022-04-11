Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsDesktop computingAuckland City Council Website
ronw

1198 posts

Uber Geek


#295633 11-Apr-2022 12:16
Send private message

I am trying to access Auckland City Council website using Chrome  https://www.aucklandcouncil.govt.nz/ I posted on here a few minutes ago and as soon as I posted it came up so I deleted post. Unfortunately it was only the front page  and it would not serve up any other pages. I rebooted just in case it was me but nope cannot access site again


I tried Firefox and it gived this error message


Secure Connection Failed


An error occurred during a connection to www.aucklandcouncil.govt.nz. PR_CONNECT_RESET_ERROR


    The page you are trying to view cannot be shown because the authenticity of the received data could not be verified.
    Please contact the website owners to inform them of this problem.


Can anyone else confirm if they can get a working site?


If not working any sugestions why not.




Nokia 7 Plus
Nexus 6P 32Gb
Nexus 6 Phone
Nexus 5 Phone
Nexus 7 2013 Tablet
Samsung TAB A 8"
Samsung TAB A 10"

 

& many Windows laptops, Desktops etc

 

 

 

Create new topic
openmedia
2775 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2899822 11-Apr-2022 13:02
Send private message

Working fine here. Firefox on Fedora 35




Generally known online as OpenMedia, now working for Red Hat APAC as a Technology Evangelist and Portfolio Architect. Still playing with MythTV and digital media on the side.

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Trade NZ and US shares and funds with Sharesies.
ronw

1198 posts

Uber Geek


  #2899823 11-Apr-2022 13:04
Send private message

Thanks not sure what is going on will dig a bit deeper




Nokia 7 Plus
Nexus 6P 32Gb
Nexus 6 Phone
Nexus 5 Phone
Nexus 7 2013 Tablet
Samsung TAB A 8"
Samsung TAB A 10"

 

& many Windows laptops, Desktops etc

 

 

 

prat33k
114 posts

Master Geek


  #2899828 11-Apr-2022 13:17
Send private message

Works fine here as well. Edge 100.0.1185 on Windows 10.

 

 

 

Maybe trying clearing browser or dns cache?



ronw

1198 posts

Uber Geek


  #2899886 11-Apr-2022 15:34
Send private message

It was driving me crazy. I tried everything I could think of. Nothing worked. It is strange in that it only affects Auckland Council.There may be something off in their website. Anyway I finally saw malwarebites sitting  in my tray and just on a whim I unloaded it.  Lo and behold everything now working. I then started Malwarebytes up again and was forced to go through their full function for 14 days. It is now running and tested Council again and it is still working. I know some virus type software can interfere with some web sites so that may have been the problem. Why iyt just started I have no idea but will see how long it continues. Thanks for everyones input

 

 




Nokia 7 Plus
Nexus 6P 32Gb
Nexus 6 Phone
Nexus 5 Phone
Nexus 7 2013 Tablet
Samsung TAB A 8"
Samsung TAB A 10"

 

& many Windows laptops, Desktops etc

 

 

 

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Spark announces sale of 70% of TowerCo
Posted 12-Jul-2022 08:46

D-Link G415 4G Smart Router Review
Posted 27-Jun-2022 17:24

New Zealand Video Game Sales Reaches $540 Million
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:49

Github Copilot Generally Available to All Developers
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:37

Logitech G Introduces the New Astro A10 Headset
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:20

Fitbit introduces Sleep Profiles
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:11

Synology Introduces FlashStation FS3410
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:04

Intel Arc A380 Graphics First Available in China
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:08

JBL Introduces PartyBox Encore Essential Speaker
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:05

New TVNZ+ streaming brand launches
Posted 13-Jun-2022 08:35

Chromecast With Google TV Review
Posted 10-Jun-2022 17:10

Xbox Gaming on Your Samsung Smart TV No Console Required
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

HP Envy Inspire 7900e Review
Posted 9-Jun-2022 20:31

Philips Hue Starter Kit Review
Posted 4-Jun-2022 11:10








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 