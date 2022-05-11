Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Can't copy big files to USB
arcon

#295980 11-May-2022 15:34
I'm trying to copy a 2.2GB mp4 file to USB, it gets about 90% then says "can't read from source disk". I have no idea... I have freshly formatted the USB with NTFS... M.2 source drive is healthy...

 

I am using the latest windows 10 pro build.

 

 

xpd

  #2912691 11-May-2022 15:42
Select the disk in Performance under Task Manager, and start the copy and see what the performance is like...... does it just stop all of a sudden or does it taper off.

 

Also run something like HDSentinel to check the overall health of your M2 drive in case there is something playing up on it that Windows itself isn't seeing and not able to report.

 

 




wellygary
  #2912694 11-May-2022 15:49
Create a copy of the original file on the source disk and try and try to copy the new file ... Duplicating the source file should bring to light any issues with the source file/drive..

arcon

  #2912705 11-May-2022 16:38
wellygary:

 

Create a copy of the original file on the source disk and try and try to copy the new file ... Duplicating the source file should bring to light any issues with the source file/drive..

 

 

 

 

thanks just tried it, but same result :/ i can copy it to another M.2 drive, but not to a USB key. Also tried a different USB key, same result.



michaelmurfy
  #2912706 11-May-2022 16:42
What kind of USB drives are they?




arcon

  #2912709 11-May-2022 16:51
michaelmurfy:

 

What kind of USB drives are they?

 

 

EMTEC USB 3.0 32GB usb sticks. I have successfully copied the same file to the same drives before on a previous PC.

 

It feels like a USB driver issue or windows bug.

arcon

  #2912713 11-May-2022 17:00
Actually scratch that - I can't copy it between M.2 disks.... something is seriously wrong lol.

 

EDIT: Oh s@#$. I checked Event Viewer. "The device, \Device\Harddisk0\DR0, has a bad block." That disk is under warranty at least.

 

Okay I guess Samsung Magician is pretty useless for not picking that up.

Gordy7
  #2912722 11-May-2022 17:53
Format the USB stick in exFat.

 

 




xpd

  #2912723 11-May-2022 18:05
arcon:

 

Actually scratch that - I can't copy it between M.2 disks.... something is seriously wrong lol.

 

EDIT: Oh s@#$. I checked Event Viewer. "The device, \Device\Harddisk0\DR0, has a bad block." That disk is under warranty at least.

 

Okay I guess Samsung Magician is pretty useless for not picking that up.

 

 

Grab HDSentinel and that'll give you some good info as well. Current read/write figures, expected lifetime, SMART, etc etc and health overall. Handy going forward as well.

 

 

 

 




