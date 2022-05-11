I'm trying to copy a 2.2GB mp4 file to USB, it gets about 90% then says "can't read from source disk". I have no idea... I have freshly formatted the USB with NTFS... M.2 source drive is healthy...
I am using the latest windows 10 pro build.
Select the disk in Performance under Task Manager, and start the copy and see what the performance is like...... does it just stop all of a sudden or does it taper off.
Also run something like HDSentinel to check the overall health of your M2 drive in case there is something playing up on it that Windows itself isn't seeing and not able to report.
Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon
Website - Photo Gallery - Instagram
Create a copy of the original file on the source disk and try and try to copy the new file ... Duplicating the source file should bring to light any issues with the source file/drive..
wellygary:
Create a copy of the original file on the source disk and try and try to copy the new file ... Duplicating the source file should bring to light any issues with the source file/drive..
thanks just tried it, but same result :/ i can copy it to another M.2 drive, but not to a USB key. Also tried a different USB key, same result.
What kind of USB drives are they?
Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz | https://keybase.io/michaelmurfy - Referral Links: Sharesies | Electric Kiwi
Are you happy with what you get from Geekzone? Please consider supporting us by making a donation.
michaelmurfy:
What kind of USB drives are they?
EMTEC USB 3.0 32GB usb sticks. I have successfully copied the same file to the same drives before on a previous PC.
It feels like a USB driver issue or windows bug.
Actually scratch that - I can't copy it between M.2 disks.... something is seriously wrong lol.
EDIT: Oh s@#$. I checked Event Viewer. "The device, \Device\Harddisk0\DR0, has a bad block." That disk is under warranty at least.
Okay I guess Samsung Magician is pretty useless for not picking that up.
Format the USB stick in exFat.
Gordy
My first ever network connection was a 1MHz AM crystal(OA91) radio receiver.
arcon:
Actually scratch that - I can't copy it between M.2 disks.... something is seriously wrong lol.
EDIT: Oh s@#$. I checked Event Viewer. "The device, \Device\Harddisk0\DR0, has a bad block." That disk is under warranty at least.
Okay I guess Samsung Magician is pretty useless for not picking that up.
Grab HDSentinel and that'll give you some good info as well. Current read/write figures, expected lifetime, SMART, etc etc and health overall. Handy going forward as well.
Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon
Website - Photo Gallery - Instagram