Hi all,

I have an ancient IDE/PATA HDD formatted in FAT16 that I am attempting to upgrade to SSD. It contains a couple of essential files I need to copy across, problem is I can't read the drive.

To clarify, the drive is out of an aging machine tool. It works perfectly fine in the machine currently, but the machine itself does not have any functionality to copy the contents of the drive.

I have an IDE/PATA to USB adapter and both a windows 10 and 11 PC. When I plug the drive in it spins up and I get the USB connected notification sound, but the drive is not recognized in either explorer or the Windows disk management app.

The SSD that I intend to replace it with was working just fine through the same IDE/USB adapter right up until I formatted it for FAT16. Now it too is not recognized, which leads me to assume this is a compatibility issue between ancient technology and newer Windows.

Does anybody know a process I can use, short of finding an old Windows 98 machine, to access and copy the data over from the old to new drive?

Thanks in advance.