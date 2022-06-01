Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Trying to copy/clone an HDD formatted in FAT16
Hi all,

 

I have an ancient IDE/PATA HDD formatted in FAT16 that I am attempting to upgrade to SSD. It contains a couple of essential files I need to copy across, problem is I can't read the drive.

 

To clarify, the drive is out of an aging machine tool. It works perfectly fine in the machine currently, but the machine itself does not have any functionality to copy the contents of the drive.

 

I have an IDE/PATA to USB adapter and both a windows 10 and 11 PC. When I plug the drive in it spins up and I get the USB connected notification sound, but the drive is not recognized in either explorer or the Windows disk management app.

 

The SSD that I intend to replace it with was working just fine through the same IDE/USB adapter right up until I formatted it for FAT16. Now it too is not recognized, which leads me to assume this is a compatibility issue between ancient technology and newer Windows.

 

Does anybody know a process I can use, short of finding an old Windows 98 machine, to access and copy the data over from the old to new drive?

 

Thanks in advance.

It should still show in cloning tools if it is connected. The only time I have seen partition information make a drive not show is when it had storage spaces stuff on it. That makes it hide from device manager and most tools as it gets passed into the storage spaces software instead. Still show for reading smart stats and stuff but not in disk manager.

 

I have not accessed really old drives thru a USB adapter since windows 7, but it worked fine back then with the one I had - It was a terrible quality IDE and SATA 2 bay thing to USB 2.0 and no troubles to get 20+ year old drives up and runnng and reading from them.




Richard rich.ms

Thanks. I am having a look at cloning tools now. Hopefully I can find one that will see the drive.

 

At first I assumed I had a bad adapter, but then the SSD worked for a time until I formatted it. The adapter shows up in device manager, but no record of a connected drive.

