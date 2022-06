First decide if you going to target AAA 4k gaming High Quailty or AAA 1440p High Quailty. This decides the parts picked and price the most.

Then have a look at NZ part picker.

https://nz.pcpartpicker.com/guide/

Maybe look at some of the completed builds on there for some ideas or pick one from the guide page. You said you wanted something on par or better with what shown. Those Great AMD/Intel gaming builds in the guide page meets that spec.

DDR5 Ram is currently very overpriced at the moment so maybe look at DDR4 Builds.

Also checkout windows keys on Trademe and use them straight away. I bought a key for 40$ from a 100% seller working just fine.