aucklander:

Hi all,
The System Properties window shows me that system type is x86. Based on this, I draw the conclusion that I will never be able to install a 64-bit Windows on this machine. But the processor is i5-2400 (as shown) and Intel website states that i5-2400 is a 64-bit processor - here .
where is the truth? Can I install a 64-bit OS on this processor? Mobo is Intel DH61BE (if that matters). I agree it is fairly old generation but all I want is to start using more RAM, which with the current Win 7 on 32-bit obviously I cannot do...
Thanks.