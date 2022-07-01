aucklander:

I agree, would need to re-install the OS and everything else, the current 8GB RAM would be OK and could easily increase if needed.

Now about the install process itself (maybe a bit outside the original topic): say I save and back-up everything, etc. Then start to install of the new OS without formatting the HDD. Say for some reason the installer still does not agree with something to do with the hardware configuration and will abort. Would this cause any changes to the existing OS? I recall from many years ago that when the install proceeds you are offered the option to format the C drive, so I believe you can still "give it a try" to install the new OS over the old one and when the installer says it will go ahead that means that you know for sure the new OS will be installed, not only deleting the old one and then telling me that it cannot install the new one...