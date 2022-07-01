Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
CPU type for 64-bit Windows
aucklander

429 posts

Ultimate Geek


#298620 1-Jul-2022 14:38
Hi all,

 

The System Properties window shows me that system type is x86. Based on this, I draw the conclusion that I will never be able to install a 64-bit Windows on this machine. But the processor is i5-2400 (as shown) and Intel website states that i5-2400 is a 64-bit processor - here .

 

where is the truth? Can I install a 64-bit OS on this processor? Mobo is Intel DH61BE (if that matters). I agree it is fairly old generation but all I want is to start using more RAM, which with the current Win 7 on 32-bit obviously I cannot do...

 

 

 

 

Thanks.

timmmay
18490 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2937173 1-Jul-2022 14:41
Specification says it's a 64 bit processor. Yes you can install a 64-bit OS. I replaced an i7-2600K recently only because the physical hardware was wearing out such as USB ports.

roobarb
530 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #2937194 1-Jul-2022 15:08
https://www.intel.com/content/www/us/en/products/sku/51856/intel-desktop-board-dh61be/specifications.html

 

Change from 32bit to 64bit OS requires re-installation of OS.

 

Looks like you would need two 8GB DDR3 to max out the memory.

roobarb
530 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #2937197 1-Jul-2022 15:21
aucklander: which with the current Win 7 on 32-bit obviously I cannot do...

 

Windows 7 will use the complete 8GB RAM, however each process is normally limited to 2GB.



aucklander

429 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2937199 1-Jul-2022 15:24
I agree, would need to re-install the OS and everything else, the current 8GB RAM would be OK and could easily increase if needed.

 

Now about the install process itself (maybe a bit outside the original topic): say I save and back-up everything, etc. Then start to install of the new OS without formatting the HDD. Say for some reason the installer still does not agree with something to do with the hardware configuration and will abort. Would this cause any changes to the existing OS? I recall from many years ago that when the install proceeds you are offered the option to format the C drive, so I believe you can still "give it a try" to install the new OS over the old one and when the installer says it will go ahead that means that you know for sure the new OS will be installed, not only deleting the old one and then telling me that it cannot install the new one...

roobarb
530 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #2937203 1-Jul-2022 15:43
I think you will find going from 32bit to 64bit will need a complete reinstall and ideally reformat the drive. It is not a case of simply having a restore point that you can go back to.

 

Windows 64 bit is a completely different operating system from Windows 32 bit and contains the SysWOW64 to emulate 32 bit system within it. You will end up with two Program Files directories, one for 32bit program and one for 64 bit.

 

I would also suggest aim for Windows 10 rather than Windows 7.

aucklander

429 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2937205 1-Jul-2022 15:48
roobarb:

 

I would also suggest aim for Windows 10 rather than Windows 7.

 

 

 

 

yes, looking at Win10 64 bit.

 

Can this be for real?? https://www.trademe.co.nz/a/marketplace/computers/software/operating-systems/windows/listing/3658498063

 

even if you get the BuyNow from that seller, it is still only $39 for a legit copy of Win10?? I was under the impression a legit Windows runs into hundreds of dollars?...

Behodar
8299 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2937208 1-Jul-2022 15:53
That price doesn't look legit. However, you might be eligible for a free Win 10 update. I'm not sure of the current policies around it, but at one point you just had to download the installer and enter your Win 7 product key. Does anyone know whether that's still the case?



roobarb
530 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #2937212 1-Jul-2022 15:57
https://docs.microsoft.com/en-us/windows/deployment/upgrade/windows-10-upgrade-paths

 

I suggest see if you can upgrade for free from Win 7 Home 32bit to Win 10 Home 32bit, once that is recognised on your machine as activated, then reinstall Windows 10 Home 64bit as a clean install.

 

 

aucklander

429 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2937215 1-Jul-2022 16:05
my original question still stands: why does System Properties show system type x86 (not able to run 64-bit OS) when Microsoft data sheet says that processor is able to do that?

roobarb
530 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #2937220 1-Jul-2022 16:13
aucklander:

 

my original question still stands: why does System Properties show system type x86 (not able to run 64-bit OS) when Microsoft data sheet says that processor is able to do that?

 

The System Properties is saying what it is running now, which is an 32bit OS designed for X86 family. So that is true.

 

It is also true that the i5 can run 64bit OS.

 

More important is that you can still get the 64 bit drivers for the intel board given that it was discontinued in July 2015.

 

 

robjg63
3476 posts

Uber Geek


  #2937222 1-Jul-2022 16:22
Buy an ssd drive.
A SATA 256gb ssd starts around $50.
Disconnect the current HDD and pop in the SSD.
Do clean install of windows 10.
It will likely just activate itself if you had a legit w7 licence.
Any issues just reconnect the original drive.
I have assumed you don't already have an SSD.
It will fly if you upgrade to an SSD and W10.




Nothing is impossible for the man who doesn't have to do it himself - A. H. Weiler

aucklander

429 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2937225 1-Jul-2022 16:31
roobarb:

 

The System Properties is saying what it is running now, which is an 32bit OS designed for X86 family. So that is true.

 

 

I was under the impression that what is displayed there is the capability of the processor, not what is running now. So that is good news.

 

I am running SSD for C drive already. (128GB SSD + 500GB HDD + 1000GB HDD);

