Hi guys,



We are home printing about 500 pages (25 pages, 25 copies) of PPT printouts about once per quarter for a side hustle.

At the moment we are using a HP OfficeJet Pro 9028 Inkjet printer but it takes bloody long time.

We pay about $56 per colour so about $250 to fill up the printer with a yield of about 1500. (approx?)

When printing at work, using our big office printer/copier - it literally takes about half the time or less and staples it for us too!

Are there any other options apart from sneakily doing it at work? (p.s. anyone know how much work pays for these printouts per page?)