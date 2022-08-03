Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsDesktop computingUltra-wide screen - need new video card?
BiggusDoggus

368 posts

Ultimate Geek


#299014 3-Aug-2022 09:56
Send private message quote this post

Hi all,

 

So I'm considering upgrading my existing setup of 2 x 24 flat monitors to a 32 or 34 ultra-wide, potentially https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/MONMIX34140/Xiaomi-Mi-34-UltraWide-QHD-Curved-Gaming-Monitor-3.

 

For a combination of WFH and a bit of gaming (occasional World of Tanks/World of Warships kind of level).

 

 

 

WFH - no issue as I use a laptop for that. But for my PC - I currently have an AMD RX470.

 

From what I have read on the Google, while it's an ok (albeit old in the tooth) card for 1080p, it's going to struggle to drive one of those ultra-wides at anywhere near top resolution for games.

 

 

 

Assuming that's correct, it means I'm likely to have to upgrade the card. And, again, from what I have read, really the best (cost-effective) upgrade option is a RX6600.

 

But...even they are pretty pricey: https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/VGAAS06600/ASUS-Dual-AMD-Radeon-RX-6600-Graphics-Card-8GB-GDD

 

 

 

So, two questions please:

 

  • Do I need to upgrade my RX470?
  • If I do, is the RX6600 really my "cheapest" option to achieve a worthwhile upgrade, that will also get even close to the best out of an ultra-wide?

 

 

I also run an i5-4570 CPU (would that be a real bottleneck even if I upgrade the video card?). PSU no issue. 

 

 

 

Thanks!

 

 

 

 




Your mother was a hamster and your father smelled of elderberries

Create new topic
vexxxboy
3855 posts

Uber Geek


  #2950078 3-Aug-2022 10:06
Send private message quote this post

this site is really good for comparing video cards and cpu

 

https://www.cpubenchmark.net/cpu.php?cpu=Intel+Core+i5-4570+%40+3.20GHz&id=1896




Common sense is not as common as you think.

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Backblaze Unlimited Backup. World’s easiest cloud backup. Get peace of mind knowing your files are backed up securely in the cloud.
askelon
749 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #2950103 3-Aug-2022 10:47
Send private message quote this post

If your going to get that card get the 6600XT over it.  Runs around 20-30% faster.  The 6600XT was designed to run 1080 well. I got myself one a couple of months back to replace a 960.  Works well.  I run everything at 2560x1440 and its more than capable for the stuff I run.  

ratsun81
424 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2950122 3-Aug-2022 11:22
Send private message quote this post

Id say you should plan for a GPU upgrade. you could try it out with the 470 but my money is on an upgrade. 

 

Im not sure how demanding WOT is but if you try to drive an ultra wide on any AAA titles the 6600 would struggle unless you turn down the quality settings. 

 

 



andrew75
47 posts

Geek


  #2950125 3-Aug-2022 11:32
Send private message quote this post

Not sure how demanding your games are but I ran a 1060 on my ultrawide 3440x1440 for a while.  On low settings it would usually be 50-60fps in games like The Witcher 3.

 

I'd say you'd would be rather hopeful wanting to do much on a 470...

 

You can scale down to 25560 x 1080 but it won't look as good.

toejam316
1131 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2950132 3-Aug-2022 11:57
Send private message quote this post

That card can output 4K, so it can output 3440x1440. It'll work just fine, but you'll almost certainly notice it struggle a bit to game at those resolutions. the 6600XT and the 3060 are the two GPUs where it seems worthwhile biting, in my opinion. Everything below is a bit gimped.




Anything I say is the ramblings of an ill informed, opinionated so-and-so, and not representative of any of my past, present or future employers, and is also probably best disregarded.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

NCR Delivers Services to Run Bank of New Zealand ATM Network
Posted 30-Jul-2022 11:06

New HP Portfolio Supports New Era of Hybrid Work
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:14

Harman Kardon Launches Citation MultiBeam 1100 Soundbar
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:10

Nanogirl Labs Launches Creator Project
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:05

Marvel Snap Launches as an Action Collectible Card Game
Posted 26-Jul-2022 17:46

Jabra Talk 65 Review
Posted 26-Jul-2022 17:31

Huawei Watch D Review
Posted 26-Jul-2022 17:26

Huawei Introduces Watch Fit 2
Posted 14-Jul-2022 17:06

Huawei Launches Watch D in New Zealand
Posted 14-Jul-2022 17:05

Spark announces sale of 70% of TowerCo
Posted 12-Jul-2022 08:46

D-Link G415 4G Smart Router Review
Posted 27-Jun-2022 17:24

New Zealand Video Game Sales Reaches $540 Million
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:49

GitHub Copilot Generally Available to All Developers
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:37

Logitech G Introduces the New Astro A10 Headset
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:20

Fitbit introduces Sleep Profiles
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:11








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







GoodSync is the easiest file sync and backup for Windows and Mac



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 