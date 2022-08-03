Hi all,

So I'm considering upgrading my existing setup of 2 x 24 flat monitors to a 32 or 34 ultra-wide, potentially https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/MONMIX34140/Xiaomi-Mi-34-UltraWide-QHD-Curved-Gaming-Monitor-3.

For a combination of WFH and a bit of gaming (occasional World of Tanks/World of Warships kind of level).

WFH - no issue as I use a laptop for that. But for my PC - I currently have an AMD RX470.

From what I have read on the Google, while it's an ok (albeit old in the tooth) card for 1080p, it's going to struggle to drive one of those ultra-wides at anywhere near top resolution for games.

Assuming that's correct, it means I'm likely to have to upgrade the card. And, again, from what I have read, really the best (cost-effective) upgrade option is a RX6600.

But...even they are pretty pricey: https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/VGAAS06600/ASUS-Dual-AMD-Radeon-RX-6600-Graphics-Card-8GB-GDD

So, two questions please:

Do I need to upgrade my RX470?

If I do, is the RX6600 really my "cheapest" option to achieve a worthwhile upgrade, that will also get even close to the best out of an ultra-wide?

I also run an i5-4570 CPU (would that be a real bottleneck even if I upgrade the video card?). PSU no issue.

Thanks!