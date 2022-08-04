So I'm trying to setup my home office so that I can use the same USB hub for two different PCs, both of which will be running windows 10 or 11.

HP laptop with USB-C output

Mini PC with USB-C output

Currently I have the laptop, which plugs into a USB-C. The HUB connects to power delivery, LAN, monitor, keyboard and mouse and the USB peripherals.

I want to add a PC for to enable me to use Fusion3609 which is CAD package that is free for non commercial users. I'm not able to install it on my laptop (edit supplied by work), which lacks the graphics chops anyway.

I haven't yet figured out what model of PC I will get but ideally it will be in mini PC or other compact form, so it can sit in a cabinet to the side of my desk, rather than take up space on or under the a desk.

In an ideal world there would be either: -

A USB-C switch that allows me to switch the connection to the USB hub between the two machines and that still delivers power to the laptop but not the new PC, which may have it's own power supply

A USB-C hub, that I can connect two PCs to (one requiring power delivery, the other not)

I'd really appreciate some advice on whether that is achievable. I found this, but not sure if it's going to do what I want.

Amazon.com: SABRENT 2-Port USB Type-C KVM Switch with 60 Watt Power Delivery Option (USB-KCPD) : Electronics