Well the old video card died the other day, so i'm on the onboard video and looking at putting a new pc together.

I'm horribly out of date these days so do you have any advice on components?

Currently looking at i9 cpu (heatsink?), z690 chipset, ddr5 ram (no idea how much), M2 SSD (fastest possible and small size) maybe win11, and need a case with dvd/cd bays and front usb.

I will keep to onboard video as i don't do the latest games anymore. if it blows i'll add a card.

I think i will keep the current pc and setup linux on it.