Hi there, I have an old 2012 model Intel NUC (DC3217IYE) that appears to have finally carked it, or at least the hard drive has. I get PXE-E61 and PXE-M0F errors on the Intel Boot Agent and it doesn't boot to Windows. Google tells various things, one of which is a possible dead hard drive since it can't be booted to.

If this is the case, I'm just wondering what my options are (budget is fairly tight). I don't know anything about mSATA SSDs so wanted to know if there's something out there I can replace this SSD with or am I best to look for a new NUC?

After a quick Google for mSATA SSD there didn't seem to be much on the market (at least in NZ) but maybe I'm not searching for the right thing. The SSD in this 2012 NUC appears to be a stock Intel one (SSDMCEAC120B3).

In addition to this, if I did pick up a new hard drive, how do I transfer the Windows license onto it? The 2012 NUC came with Windows 7 pre-installed (now on Windows 10) and has the original product key sticker on the side of the unit. I know it's possible to transfer the license, just wondering if someone can point me to some instructions on doing this, specifically involving a dead hard drive.

In regards to the booting issue I could probably do a little more investigation into whether the BIOS needs updating or whether there is a driver issue, but given the age of the computer a dead hard drive doesn't seem too crazy. I have received the Boot Agent errors for some time and normally a power off/on does the trick.

Any advice would be appreciated. (FWIW this Intel NUC has been mainly used for streaming/web browsing/light gaming over it's 10 years!)

Thanks!