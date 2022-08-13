Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsDesktop computingIntel NUC dead hard drive? What can I replace it with?
Jared777

58 posts

Master Geek


#299135 13-Aug-2022 19:02
Send private message

Hi there, I have an old 2012 model Intel NUC (DC3217IYE) that appears to have finally carked it, or at least the hard drive has. I get PXE-E61 and PXE-M0F errors on the Intel Boot Agent and it doesn't boot to Windows. Google tells various things, one of which is a possible dead hard drive since it can't be booted to. 

 

If this is the case, I'm just wondering what my options are (budget is fairly tight). I don't know anything about mSATA SSDs so wanted to know if there's something out there I can replace this SSD with or am I best to look for a new NUC?
After a quick Google for mSATA SSD there didn't seem to be much on the market (at least in NZ) but maybe I'm not searching for the right thing. The SSD in this 2012 NUC appears to be a stock Intel one (SSDMCEAC120B3).

 

In addition to this, if I did pick up a new hard drive, how do I transfer the Windows license onto it? The 2012 NUC came with Windows 7 pre-installed (now on Windows 10) and has the original product key sticker on the side of the unit. I know it's possible to transfer the license, just wondering if someone can point me to some instructions on doing this, specifically involving a dead hard drive. 

 

In regards to the booting issue I could probably do a little more investigation into whether the BIOS needs updating or whether there is a driver issue, but given the age of the computer a dead hard drive doesn't seem too crazy. I have received the Boot Agent errors for some time and normally a power off/on does the trick.

 

Any advice would be appreciated. (FWIW this Intel NUC has been mainly used for streaming/web browsing/light gaming over it's 10 years!)

 

Thanks!

Create new topic
Jase2985
11650 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2954357 13-Aug-2022 19:15
Send private message quote this post

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/HDDADAI21016/ADATA-SSD-mSATA-128G-WR-560470-Wide-TEMP--4085C-Ne

 

windows license will be kept in BIOS so it shouldnt be too many issues there.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Samsung Introducing Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4
Posted 11-Aug-2022 01:00

Samsung Unveils Health Innovations with Galaxy Watch5 and Galaxy Watch5 Pro
Posted 11-Aug-2022 01:00

Google Bringing First Cloud Region to Aotearoa New Zealand
Posted 10-Aug-2022 08:51

ANZ To Move to FIS Modern Banking Platform
Posted 10-Aug-2022 08:28

GoPro Hero10 Black Review
Posted 8-Aug-2022 17:41

Amazon to Acquire iRobot
Posted 6-Aug-2022 11:41

Samsung x LIFE Picture Collection Brings Iconic Moments in History to The Frame
Posted 4-Aug-2022 17:04

Norton Consumer Cyber Safety Pulse Report: Phishing for New Bait on Social Media
Posted 4-Aug-2022 16:50

Microsoft Announces New Solutions for Threat Intelligence and Attack Surface Management
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:54

Seagate Addresses Hyperscale Workloads with Enterprise-Class Nytro SSDs
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:50

Visa Launching Eco-friendly Payment Solutions in New Zealand
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:48

NCR Delivers Services to Run Bank of New Zealand ATM Network
Posted 30-Jul-2022 11:06

New HP Portfolio Supports New Era of Hybrid Work
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:14

Harman Kardon Launches Citation MultiBeam 1100 Soundbar
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:10

Nanogirl Labs Launches Creator Project
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:05


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 